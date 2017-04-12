The Latest: Russia vetoes UN condemnation of Syria attack

This frame grab from video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows Syrian rebels sitting inside a vehicle of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent after they were released as part of a deal to evacuate over 10,000 residents from Madaya and Zabadani, two opposition-held areas near Damascus, and the two rebel-besieged villages of Foua and Kfarya, in Idlib province, northern Syria, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Syria's government and rebels exchanged some 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of a larger agreement to evacuate four besieged areas in different parts of the country, activists and officials said Wednesday. The Arabic words above read:"Handing over the fighter prisoners as part of the exchange deal." (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Russia has vetoed a Western-backed Security Council resolution that would have condemned the reported use of chemical weapons in a town in northern Syria and demanded a speedy investigation.

Wednesday's vote on the resolution drafted by Britain, France and the United States was 10 in favor, Russia and Bolivia against, and China, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia abstaining.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the council before the vote that during talks earlier Wednesday in Moscow Russia asked for an independent international investigation to examine the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun that killed nearly 90 people. He said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is considering the request.

The final draft resolution included a paragraph that the Russians objected to last week stressing Syria's requirement to provide investigators with flight plans and information about air operations on April 4 when Khan Sheikhoun was attacked, names of helicopter squadron commanders, and immediate access to air bases where they believe an attack may have been launched.

___

8:20 p.m.

Residents of the besieged Syrian towns of Madaya and Zabadani say their evacuation has been postponed until Thursday.

Muhammad Darwish, a doctor in Madaya, says the he has been told by authorities he will have to wait another day to leave the town where he has been trapped for two years.

Amer Burhan, a hospital administrator at the nearby town of Zabadani, confirmed the delay.

Pro-government forces have kept the two towns under tight siege since 2015, while rebels have kept two pro-government towns in northern Syria under a reciprocal siege. An agreement between the two sides was supposed to see residents begin to evacuate the towns on Wednesday, to ultimately lift the sieges. There are some 200 buses lined up at staging areas to move more than 10,000 people out of the four towns to safety, according to Syrian media.

Future evacuations will see some 30,000 people moved around the country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the population transfers have been postponed because of "technical delays." The Observatory has decried the arrangement as "demographic engineering."

Earlier in the day, rebel gunmen fired on the buses waiting to enter the two pro-government towns in Idlib province, Syrian media reported.

___

8:10 p.m.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador says the U.S. "provocation" by attacking a Syrian air base will only encourage those who want a military solution to the six-year Syrian conflict.

Vladimir Safronkov told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that the chemical attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun needs to be investigated and he asked how French experts determined who was responsible when nobody has visited the area.

He also accused Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft of being far more interested in regime change in Syria than in seeking to bring peace to the country.

Safronkov gave strong backing to efforts by U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura to get the Syrian government and opposition to discuss key political issues in Geneva.

He stressed that a political settlement "is the only way to return Syria to peace and reduce tensions in the Middle East."

___

8 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is warning that the United States will not allow any further use of chemical weapons "to go unanswered."

She told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday: "We are not going to look the other way. We are watching the regime's actions carefully."

Haley also warned Russia that it is isolating itself "every time one of (President Bashar) Assad's planes drops another barrel bomb on civilians, and every time Assad tries to starve another community to death."

"It is long past time for Russia to stop covering for Assad ... and to push for peace," she said.

"We can start by working together to de-escalate the conflict," Haley said.

For Russia, she said, "getting serious about peace starts by fulfilling its commitment to get chemical weapons out of Syria."

Haley also urged the council to take action against Iran, calling the country "Assad's chief accomplice."

"Iran is dumping fuel on the flames of this war in Syria so it can expand its own reach," she said.