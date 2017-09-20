The Latest: Chinese expert says Trump speech sounded warlike

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

A Chinese expert on North Korea was surprised by the vehemence of President Donald Trump's speech at the U.N. General Assembly, saying "his rhetoric is full of military force."

Cheng Xiaohe of Renmin University said in an interview Wednesday, "When I first listened to his remarks last night, it sounded as if the U.S. had nearly declared war on North Korea."

Cheng said the speech signals that: "If North Korea conducts another missile test, the U.S. is very likely to intercept."

On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. had seen no need to shoot down North Korean missiles during Pyongyang's recent string of test launches, but a launch that threatens U.S. or Japanese territory will "elicit a different response from us." He declined to provide further details.

___

10:15 p.m.

Japan is welcoming President Donald Trump's reference to North Korea's abduction of a Japanese girl in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

Kyodo News service says a Japanese official told journalists at the U.N. that Trump's speech reflects a "deeper understanding" in the United States about the issue.

In a list of accusations against North Korea, Trump said "we know it kidnapped a sweet 13-year-old Japanese girl from a beach in her own country to enslave her as a language tutor for North Korea's spies."

The girl was one of at least 17 people that Japan says North Korea kidnapped in the 1970s and 1980s.

The issue has complicated Japan's relations with North Korea, as it seeks the return of those kidnapped while also facing a growing North Korean missile threat.

___

10 p.m.

NATO's secretary-general is welcoming President Donald Trump's new strategy for the 16-year Afghan war and says the U.S. leader's insistence that NATO members increase their defense spending is garnering positive results.

Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders that after many years of decline, "we have now seen for the first time since the end of the Cold War a real increase in defense spending across Europe and Canada."

Trump last month unveiled his new Afghan strategy saying American troops would "fight to win" by attacking enemies, "crushing" al-Qaida, and preventing terrorist attacks against Americans.

Stoltenberg welcomed Trump's announcement of increased troop levels and his decision that their presence is not going to be based on specific timetables but on conditions on the ground.

On other issues, he said Turkey is looking into the possibility of buying air defense systems from France and Italy in addition to the one it recently purchased from Russia. And Stoltenberg said he is going to Japan and South Korea next month to discuss escalating tensions over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

7:45 p.m.

The United States, Britain and the Netherlands are calling for reforms to the U.N. Human Rights Council to prevent countries that routinely commit abuses from becoming members.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson hosted a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. Generally Assembly on the need to reform the 47-nation council.

The three diplomats said in a statement that the council loses credibility "if serial human rights violators are continuously allowed to serve on it."

Human rights group last year protested the candidacies of Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia was voted off the council amid criticism of its actions in Syria. But Saudi Arabia's election was a foregone conclusion since it was running unopposed for its regional seat.

6:30 p.m.

Egypt's president is making an impassioned pitch for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, calling for both sides to take advantage of a "rare" opportunity to achieve the elusive goal.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi broke from his prepared remarks to the U.N. General Assembly in classical Arabic to address Israelis and Palestinians informally in colloquial Egyptian Arabic, saying they should take advantage of an opportunity that "may not be repeated."

El-Sissi is calling on the Palestinians to unite behind a common goal and to accept coexistence with Israel in peace and security.