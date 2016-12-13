The Latest: Syrian envoy at UN hails 'liberation of Aleppo'

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Syria's U.N. ambassador is hailing "the liberation of Aleppo" and rejecting allegations that his country's military has carried out revenge attacks and executions of civilians.

Bashar Ja'afari told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Syrian forces have liberated civilians from "terrorists" who controlled eastern Aleppo.

The United States, Britain and France are accusing Syrian President Bashar Assad's government of committing atrocities against civilians in the rebel-held area.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said: "To the Assad regime, Russia and Iran —three member states behind the conquest of and carnage in Aleppo — you bear responsibility for these atrocities."

Ja'afari says that he "firmly and 100 percent" rejects allegations that Syria has been committing "acts of revenge, summary executions and terror" against civilians.

He says government forces are checking identities of people leaving Aleppo to weed out "terrorists" and foreign fighters and have discovered several dressed as women.

___

10 p.m.

The United Nations is calling for immediate access to eastern Aleppo to confirm Russia's announcement of the end of military operations and to monitor the evacuation of civilians and the withdrawal of opposition fighters.

The U.N. envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, told reporters Tuesday after an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that armed groups are still estimated to control up to 5 sq. kilometers (1.9 sq. miles) in eastern Aleppo.

He says the U.N.'s main concern is the up to 50,000 civilians still believed to be in eastern Aleppo.

He says an estimated 1,500 fighters are still there, about 30 percent of them from the al-Qaida linked Fatah al-Sham Front, previously known as the Nusra Front. De Mistura says such figures must be taken "very cautiously" because the U.N. isn't there.

He says it isn't clear whether the fighters are leaving with their weapons, which was an issue being discussed.

De Mistura said the U.N. is insisting that civilians who want to go with the fighters to rebel-held Idlib province be allowed to do so. He also expressed concern that Idlib could become the next target of the Syrian military.

___

9:10 p.m.

Russia's U.N. ambassador says all military action in eastern Aleppo has ended and the Syrian government has re-established control over the former rebel-held area.

Vitaly Churkin spoke Tuesday near the end of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, saying "according to the latest information that we received in the last hour, military actions in eastern Aleppo are over."

He says that as a result, "there is no issue of some cessation of hostilities, or some special humanitarian operation." He added that "the Syrian government has re-established control over eastern Aleppo."

The Associated Press was not immediately able to confirm that the fighting had stopped or that all the rebels had surrendered.

Churkin said earlier that "all militants" and members of their families, as well as those wounded in the fighting, "currently are going through agreed corridors in directions that they have chosen themselves voluntarily, including toward Idlib," a rebel stronghold.

The evacuation of the remaining rebels would mark a major victory for President Bashar Assad and return Syria's largest city to full government control for the first time since rebels seized the eastern half in 2012.

___

8:20 p.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says opposition forces control just 5 percent of eastern Aleppo and the U.N. has received "credible reports" of civilians killed by intense bombing and summary executions by pro-government forces.

He told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday that the U.N. human rights chief has received reports of civilians, including women and children, in four neighborhoods being rounded up and killed.

Ban said it is "wishful thinking" to believe that military advances will solve Syria's crisis, and called for an immediate end to violence by all sides.

Ban said negotiations are taking place among the parties for an evacuation deal facilitated by Russia and Turkey.

He says "we support these efforts and stand ready to help implement and oversee such an agreement, which we understand may now be imminent."