The Latest: US calls for 'immediate end' to Syria offensive

This photo released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group carrying a young man who was wounded during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the war in Syria (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

The White House is renewing its call for an "immediate end" to offensive operations in Syria.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Syria is "terrorizing hundreds of thousands of civilians" with air strikes, artillery, rockets and "a looming ground attack."

She adds that, "The regime's use of chlorine gas as a weapon only intensifies this."

More than 500 people have been killed since last week in the eastern Ghouta region, where activists on Sunday reported a suspected poison gas attack.

A U.N. Security Council resolution for a 30-day cease-fire across Syria has failed to stop the carnage.

The U.S. last year bombed a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Sanders said that Trump "put the Assad regime on notice some time ago."

___

9:35 p.m.

The Russian military says the Syrian government has arranged a safe exit route for residents of the besieged rebel-held suburb of Damascus.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, the head of the Russian military's Center for Reconciliation in Syria, said Monday that Syrian government forces will maintain daily cease-fires in eastern Ghouta from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. He said the Syrian authorities set up a "humanitarian corridor" for civilians' exit and would distribute leaflets with specifics about the evacuation.

Yevtushenko said the al-Qaida-linked militants and some rebel groups in eastern Ghouta are preventing civilians from leaving and using civilians there as shields while continuing to shell Damascus.

The announcement of the cease-fires comes two days after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.

___

6:20 a.m.

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador says Russia's order of daily five-hour humanitarian pauses in a rebel-held Damascus suburb is not "compliance" or "implementation" of the Security Council resolution which Russia voted for on Saturday.

Jonathan Allen told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday that Russia and all other council members are "obliged" to do everything possible to implement the resolution, which demands a 30-day cease-fire throughout Syria "without delay."

Responding to the Russian announcement of five-hour daily pauses in eastern Ghouta, Allen says: "that is not compliance, that is not implementation of the resolution passed on Saturday, but it does show that it can be implemented."

___

5:40 p.m.

Iran's foreign minister has welcomed the U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Serbia on Monday the resolution "will bring about the reduction of hostilities and an end to activities by terrorist organizations as well as reduction of hostilities both in Damascus and in other parts of Syria."

He says "Iran along with Russia and Turkey have tried and succeeded in bringing down the level of hostilities in Syria over the past year. We continue to believe that Syria requires a political solution and there is no military solution in Syria."

On Saturday, the UN Security Council adopted the resolution to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected people in Eastern Ghouta and other hotspots across the country.

___

4:10 p.m.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says President Vladimir Putin has ordered daily "humanitarian pauses" in the besieged rebel-held eastern Ghouta in Syria.

Shoigu said in a statement on Monday that the cease-fire will be arranged for the suburb of the capital Damascus between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day starting Tuesday. He also said Russia will help set an evacuation route for civilians in the area.

The announcement comes two days after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.

Eastern Ghouta has been under intensive bombing by government forces for weeks. At least 10 people have been killed on Monday as airstrikes and bombing resumed, according to local activists.

___

3:40 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his "strong concerns" over ongoing airstrikes by the Syrian regime targeting civilians and hospitals in the rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta.

In a phone call Monday with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Macron stressed the "absolute need" to fully and immediately respect the U.N. cease-fire resolution.