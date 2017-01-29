The Latest: Demonstrators in NYC protest Trump travel ban

Protesters rally against President Trump's refugee ban at Miami International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.President Donald Trump’s immigration order sowed more confusion and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering their opposition to the sweeping measure. (C.M. Guerrero/El Nuevo Herald via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Protesters are streaming into New York City's Battery Park to demand an end to President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim nations.

The big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer addressed the crowd, saying, "We are gonna win this fight everybody!"

People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American."

The rally followed a night of big demonstrations at New York's Kennedy Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travelers.

___

8:05 p.m.

A Republican congressman from Utah says he doesn't understand why the Trump administration is targeting legal permanent residents with his new policy to block immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said Sunday it would be "wrong" if Trump is targeting people based on their religion.

He said that enhanced vetting is needed for people traveling to the United States from "certain countries," but that legal permanent residents are in "a different category."

Chaffetz said, "I don't understand what they're trying to do in those categories. People that have a green card supposedly already have been vetted. So there needs to be some further clarification."

The congressman addressed reporters in Palm Springs, California during a meeting of the Koch political network.

___

7:55 p.m.

More than 100 protesters and dozens of immigration attorneys have gathered at the international arrivals terminal at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, cheering people arriving from Muslim countries. The crowd chanted "No ban, no wall" and other slogans, and at one point sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Syed Moktadir is a 45-year-old management consultant from Sterling, Virginia. He says Trump's order banning entry to the United States from seven Muslim countries has sparked fear in Muslims in the United States and abroad.

Moktadir, a Muslim who immigrated from Bangladesh, said his 84-year-old father, is currently in Bangladesh. Though his father is a U.S. citizen, he says he's concerned about whether his father will be able to return.

Moktadir says Trump's order is "internationally giving us a very bad name."

___

7:45 p.m.

Authorities say six people were arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where people gathered to protest President Donald Trump's executive order regarding citizens of seven Muslim nations.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that the six were arrested Saturday night. They say about 50 protesters formed two groups with the first group protesting Trump's immigration order, followed by a second group that protested community-related issues.

Police said the protesters were asked to leave because of public safety concerns, and six people refused. They were arrested and now face charges that include trespassing and resist, obstruct and delay.

Trump's executive order barred citizens of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States.

___

7:40 p.m.

The attorney generals of 15 states and the District of Columbia are issuing a joint statement condemning as unconstitutional President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The attorney generals say that religious liberty has been a bedrock principle of the country and no president can change that truth.

The states taking part in the joint statement issued Sunday are Washington, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine and Maryland.

The attorney generals say they expect Trump's executive order to be struck down, but in the meantime they'll work to make sure as few as possible suffer as a result of the order.

___

7:30 p.m.

The conservative Koch political network is condemning President Donald Trump's plan to crack down on immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Network co-chairman Brian Hooks said in a statement released Sunday, "The travel ban is the wrong approach and will likely be counterproductive." He added, "We believe it is possible to keep Americans safe without excluding people who wish to come here to contribute and pursue a better life for their families."