The Latest: Envoy says Qatar feeling no economic pressure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The latest on the crisis between Gulf Arab states and Qatar (all times local):

1:55 a.m.

The top Qatari envoy to the United States says his country is under no pressure economically to resolve the diplomatic crisis that has led its neighbors to impose a de facto blockade.

Qatari Ambassador Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani says Qatar's situation is "very comfortable" despite the siege. He tells The Associated Press that Qatar "could continue forever like that, with no problems."

Still, Al Thani says Qatar wants to resolve the crisis because it undermines the fight against terrorism and because of humanitarian concerns such families being separated.

Al Thani says Qatar is still evaluating the list of demands that Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations presented Thursday. But he says it shows an attempt to suppress free media and undermine Qatar's sovereignty.

He says the other countries are "bullies."

___

11:30 p.m.

The White House says the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab nations is a "family issue" that the nations should work out among themselves.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer isn't commenting on specific demands that Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations have placed on Qatar, including the shutdown of Al-Jazeera. Spicer says the U.S. is willing to play a "facilitating role" in the discussion. But he says he's not going to get into the middle of the discussion.

A U.S. State Department official says the U.S. is calling for "restraint" from all sides so that "productive diplomatic discussions" can occur. But the U.S. isn't commenting on whether the demands fulfill Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's earlier request that their demands be "reasonable and actionable."

The official wasn't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

—Josh Lederman in Washington

___

10:30 p.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is following the situation with Qatar "with deep concern" and hopes the countries involved resolve the situation through dialogue.

U.N. spokeswoman Eri Kaneko said Friday that the United Nations is ready to assist in mediating if requested.

She said, "any resolution or basis for discussion should be consistent with international law including human rights and international humanitarian law as well as the U.N. Charter as all countries concerned are U.N. member states."

___

9 p.m.

The Emirati ambassador to the United States says that Qatar will remain cut off from its neighbors if it refuses to consent to their list of demands.

Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates tells The Associated Press the measures taken against Qatar "are there to stay until there is a long-term solution to the issue."

Still, he's suggesting the actions to pressure Qatar will remain economic and diplomatic. Otaiba says "there is no military element to this whatsoever."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off ties to Qatar earlier this month, accusing it of funding terrorism and fomenting unrest.

The U.S. has offered to help mediate. But Otaiba says the Kuwaitis will take the lead. He says it's an Arab issue that requires an Arab solution

___

5:15 p.m.

A senior United Arab Emirates official has accused Qatar of sharing with the media demands made against it by four Arab states, saying the move undermines efforts to resolve the crisis.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash made the accusation on Twitter on Friday. He says sharing the document is either an "attempt to undermine serious mediation or yet another sign of callous policy."

Gargash says publicizing the demands will prolong the Qatar crisis and that undermining "serious diplomacy will lead to parting of ways."

The UAE is one of four countries that have cut ties with Qatar and on Thursday presented it with a list of demands to end the crisis. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 13-point list in Arabic from one of the countries involved in the dispute.

___

4:40 p.m.

The acting managing director of Al-Jazeera's English language service has denounced demands by Gulf Arab states involved in a major dispute with Qatar that the network be shut down as an attempt to suppress free expression.

Instead, Giles Trendle says Al-Jazeera is committed to continuing broadcasts. He told The Associated Press on Friday that the network stands firm in providing "our usual comprehensive and impartial coverage of events around the world."