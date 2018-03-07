The Latest: UN chief urges Syria parties to begin cease-fire

This photo released by the Syrian Red Crescent shows a convoy of vehicles of the Syrian Red Crescent arriving to Douma, eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Monday, March. 5, 2018. Desperate for food and medicine, Syrian civilians in the war-ravaged eastern suburbs of Damascus hoped for relief Monday as a 46-truck aid convoy began entering the rebel stronghold, the first such shipment in months. (Syrian Red Crescent via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on the war in Syria (all times local):

3:50 a.m.

The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all parties in Syria to implement a cease-fire demanded by the Security Council on Feb. 24.

The U.N. chief also is very concerned over attacks throughout the besieged Damascus suburbs of eastern Ghouta as well as reported shelling of the capital.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Tuesday that attacks in eastern Ghouta reportedly killed more than 100 people Monday.

Dujarric says 14 of 46 trucks in a convoy trying to deliver supplies to Douma in eastern Ghouta weren't able to fully unload Monday.

He says that "nearly half of the food carried on the convoy" could not be delivered. He also says that "a part of the medical and health supplies to be included for delivery was removed by the Syrian authorities."

Dujarric says Guterres is calling for "safe and unimpeded access" for convoys to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of Syrians in desperate need.

___

8:30 p.m.

France says the U.N. Security Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the failure to implement its Feb. 24 resolution demanding a cease-fire "without delay" in Syria.

The truce was supposed to last for at least 30 days in order to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of critically ill and wounded people from besieged areas.

France and Britain requested the closed-door briefings by U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock and U.N. special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Last Wednesday, Russia and Syria clashed with the U.S. and its Western allies over responsibility for the failure of a cease-fire to take hold in Syria.

Since then, a humanitarian convoy reached the besieged eastern suburbs of Damascus on Monday, but the International Committee for the Red Cross said it was forced to halt the aid delivery after the security situation deteriorated while aid workers were on the ground.

___

7:35 p.m.

U.S.-backed Kurdish forces say they are redeploying fighters from fronts against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria to the Kurdish-controlled enclave of Afrin in the northwest to shore up Kurdish fighters battling a Turkish offensive.

The Kurdish Rudaw news agency quotes Abu Omar al-Idilbi, a spokesman for Arab militias within the Syrian Democratic Forces as saying that 1,700 fighters will be redeployed from Deir el-Zour and other active fronts with IS.

An SDF statement says the fighters have made the "difficult decision" to redeploy because of the brutal Turkish offensive on Afrin.

U.S. officials have been warning that Turkey's offensive against U.S.-backed forces in Syria would affect the fight against Islamic State group.

___

6:45 p.m.

Russia's Defense Ministry has raised the death toll from the crash of a military cargo plane at an air base in Syria to 39.

The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that 33 passengers and six crew members were killed when the An-26 crashed just 500 meters (1,600 feet) from the runway.

The Russian military previously put the death toll at 32.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, leases the Hemeimeem military base in Syria, near the Mediterranean coast.

The base is far from the front lines of the conflict, but came under shelling in December. The Russian military insisted the cargo plane did not come under fire, while saying it would conduct a full investigation.

___

5:45 p.m.

An official with the International Committee for the Red Cross says aid workers who were on a humanitarian mission inside eastern Ghouta saw rescuers trying to pull corpses from the rubble of buildings.

Pawel Krzysiek, head of communications at ICRC Syria, says the situation in the opposition-held Damascus suburb is "desperate."

Speaking on Tuesday, a day after a rare humanitarian mission to eastern Ghouta that was cut short because of the shelling, he says schools have stopped and some children have not seen daylight for 15 days. Many residents are hungry.

"We left with heavy hearts," Krzysiek said in a video distributed by the ICRC.

He appealed for a sustainable solution to the security situation in eastern Ghouta so that more aid could be brought in

___

4 p.m.

Russia says a military cargo plane has crashed at the Russian air base in Syria, killing all 32 people onboard.