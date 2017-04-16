The Latest: Trump: Who's behind rallies seeking tax returns

The Latest on rallies in cities nationwide urging President Donald Trump to release his tax returns (all times local):

9:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump says "someone should look into who paid" for the rallies around the country Saturday that urged him to release his tax returns.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?"

Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns and he reneged on a campaign commitment to release them. He said they were being audited.

He tweeted Sunday: "Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday."

Thousands chanted and marched Saturday demanding the release of his returns so the public can examine his business ties and determine whether he has links to foreign powers. The demonstrations came just days before Tuesday's deadline for taxpayers to file their returns.

12:15 a.m.

Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters have marched through streets across America demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Rallies were held in more than a dozen cities nationwide Saturday, just days before the deadline for taxpayers to file their returns on Tuesday.

Trump is the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns. He says it is because he was under audit and that voters don't care.

But 71-year-old Ilene Singh says he's wrong. She and a friend rode a bus from New Jersey to New York City to take part in protests. She says: "We're here to say we care."

The rallies were largely peaceful but in Berkeley, California, police arrested 13 people at unrelated gatherings in a park after fistfights broke out between pro- and anti-Trump factions.