The Latest: Trump welcomes Thai junta leader to White House

President Donald Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at the White House on Monday. It's a rare instance of a military ruler being feted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule.

The visit of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (prah-YOOT chahn oh-CHAH) comes three years after he seized power in a military coup, and days after the elected leader whose government he ousted was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Human rights groups are outraged, but it gives a shot in the arm to U.S. relations with its oldest ally in Asia, which has moved more into China's orbit since Washington scaled back ties because of the military takeover.