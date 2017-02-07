The Latest: White House issues list of 78 attacks

President Donald Trump speaks to troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

8:45 p.m.

The White House has released a list of 78 attacks it describes as "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group.

The White House says most did not get sufficient attention.

The list includes incidents like a truck massacre in Nice that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group.

President Donald Trump claimed during a speech earlier Monday that the media was deliberately ignoring attacks.

Trump said that, "in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it," adding, "They have their reasons."

___

8:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he and his predecessor genuinely like each other despite the vicious 2016 campaign.

Trump tells Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly in an interview taped Friday that, "It's a very strange phenomena," but he and former President Obama really "get along."

He adds: "I don't know if he'll admit this, but he likes me. I like him."

Trump and Obama spent months hurling insults during Trump's campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump wrongly claimed Obama had founded the Islamic State group, while Obama said Trump wasn't qualified to lead the country.

Nonetheless, Trump says that after all that vitriol, the two were able to "hop into the car" and drive down Pennsylvania Avenue together during his inauguration with no ill will.

He says, "Politics is amazing."

___

4:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the media is dropping the ball on reporting extremist attacks.

During his speech Monday at U.S. Central Command, Trump pointed to recent extremist attacks in San Bernardino, Calif., Boston and Paris.

He says, "Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland," adding: "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that."

Asked about Trump's remarks Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "The president's comments were very clear."

Spicer says Trump feels a "protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage."

___

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump is pressing the need for more stringent screening while his immigration order is on hold by the courts.

Trump says in remarks at the U.S. Central Command at the MacDill Air Force base in Florida that, "We need strong programs" so that "people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in" and those who "want to destroy us and destroy our country" are kept out.

He says, "Freedom, security and justice will prevail."

Trump is also warning that the Islamic State group "is on a campaign of genocide, committing atrocities across the world."

He's delivering a message: "To these forces of death and destruction: America and its allies will defeat you."

___

2:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling an audience of U.S. military personnel, "we strongly support NATO."

The president praised the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a speech at U.S. Central Command at the MacDill Air Force base in Florida.

Trump's comments follow his conversation Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two "discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments," as well as the crisis in Ukraine and security challenges facing NATO countries.

Trump agreed during that conversation to attend a NATO leaders' meeting in Brussels in late May.

Trump once dismissed the trans-Atlantic military alliance as "obsolete."

___

12:55 p.m.

A senior House Republican says the United States is not the same as Vladimir Putin's Russia, putting him at odds with President Donald Trump.

Trump triggered a bipartisan backlash during an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly broadcast Sunday before the Super Bowl. Trump repeated his desire to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

O'Reilly called Putin "a killer."

Trump answered, "We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"