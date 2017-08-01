The Latest: Trump found Scaramucci's remarks 'inappropriate'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

2:40 a.m.

9:45 p.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president believes Scaramucci's recent off-color remarks to The New Yorker were "inappropriate." She says Scaramucci will not have a position in the administration.

Sanders says, "What matters most to us is not who is employed at the White House but who is employed in the rest of the country."

She also says new chief of staff John Kelly will have "full authority" to bring structure and discipline to the White House.

___

7 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has "100 percent" confidence in his Cabinet.

That would include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump has publicly belittled in recent weeks. Trump has called Sessions "weak" and "beleaguered" and expressed disappointment in Sessions' decision to step aside from the federal investigation into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian government officials.

Sessions was among Trump's earliest campaign supporters.

Asked about reports that Trump was considering moving Sessions to the Department of Homeland Security, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "there are no conversations about any Cabinet members moving in any capacity." She added that Trump "has 100 percent confidence in all members of his Cabinet."

John Kelly, the former homeland security secretary, was sworn in Monday as White House chief of staff.

___

4:40 p.m.

The White House is defending President Donald Trump's recent remarks that police shouldn't be too nice when transporting suspects, saying Monday that the president was "making a joke."

On a visit to Long Island last week, Trump implored police officers "Please don't be too nice," noting that some officers are too courteous to suspected criminals when arresting them. That prompted critics to accuse the president of encouraging police brutality.

"Like when you guys put somebody in the car, and you're protecting their head, you know, the way you put your hand over" their head, he said, putting his hand above his head for emphasis. "I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?" Trump declared.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday, "I believe he was making a joke at the time."

___

4:25 p.m.

___

3:15 p.m.

The White House says Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his job as communications director to give President Donald Trump's new chief of staff a "clean slate."

That's according to a statement by the press secretary. Scaramucci "felt it was best" and wants to give John Kelly "the ability to build his own team," the statement says. Kelly was sworn in Monday as chief of staff.

Sean Spicer, who resigned as press secretary the day of Scaramucci's hiring, used the same "clean slate" language to explain his own departure 11 days ago. Spicer was in the White House Monday and has said he is helping during the communications transitions.

__