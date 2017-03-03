The Latest: Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' talks with the Russian ambassador (all times local):

9:38 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, and accusing Democrats of conducting a "witch hunt" in their criticism of Sessions' testimony about his contact with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

Sessions on Thursday recused himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in America's 2016 presidential election. He acted after it was revealed that he twice spoke with the Russian ambassador during the campaign and failed to say so when pressed by Congress. Some Democrats are accusing him of lying and calling for him to step down.

In a statement Thursday night, Trump calls Session "an honest man" who did nothing wrong. The president says Sessions "could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional."

Trump says Democrats are trying to save face after losing the election, are overplaying their hand and have lost their grip on reality.

Trump says the real story is all of the "illegal leaks" of classified or other information. He concludes, "This is a total witch hunt!"

___

6:40 p.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. in December.

The official calls the sit-down at New York's Trump Tower a "brief courtesy meeting."

Flynn was fired last month because he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The Trump team's public accounting of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador have changed multiple times. The White House did not confirm the in-person meeting — or Kushner's contact with the ambassador — until Thursday.

The official isn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insists on anonymity.

___

6:18 p.m.

A former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign spoke with Russia's ambassador to the United States over the summer.

A person with knowledge of the meeting says Carter Page talked with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the same event where now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with the envoy.

Several foreign diplomats attended the Heritage Foundation event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in July.

Page briefly served as a foreign policy adviser to Trump's campaign.

In a statement, Page doesn't confirm the discussion took place but says he "never did anything improper in my activities related to Russia, both last year and throughout the quarter century that I have been traveling to that country."

The person with knowledge of the discussion isn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insists on anonymity.

—by Julie Pace

___

5:15 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sending a letter to a Senate panel to explain his testimony under oath following revelations he twice met with the Russian ambassador and didn't say so when pressed by lawmakers.

That's the word from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who says he has talked to Sessions.

Sessions said Thursday afternoon that he will recuse himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Grassley says he had asked Sessions to send the letter "so we can put this issue to bed once and for all."

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says Sessions' recusal isn't enough and has repeated an earlier call for his resignation.

___

4:35 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he should not be involved in investigating a presidential campaign he had a role in.

Sessions made the comment at a Thursday news conference where he announced he will recuse himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The move came after revelations that Sessions twice spoke to the Russia's mbassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.

Sessions rejected any suggestion that he tried to mislead anyone about his contacts with the Russian, saying, "That is not my intent. That is not correct."

But he says he "should have slowed down and said 'but I did meet with one Russian official a couple of times.' "

Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will handle any matters related to investigation.