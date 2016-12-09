The Latest: Trump spent far less than Clinton in final weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:45 p.m.

Donald Trump's campaign spent about $94 million in its final push for the White House, new fundraising reports show.

The Republican continued his campaign-long trend of spending far less than Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Her campaign blew through more than $131 million in its closing weeks, according to reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

In all, the Trump campaign raised about $340 million over the course of the primary and general elections. The billionaire businessman spent about $66 million out of his own pocket. The Clinton campaign raised about $581 million.

The president-elect has continued raising millions of dollars for his campaign since the Nov. 8 election. That money is coming in mostly through purchased merchandise such as hats and ornaments and is paying for Trump's victory tour, which took him to Iowa on Thursday.

___

8:40 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is calling Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to the stage in Des Moines to announce him as his choice to be the nation's next ambassador to China.

Trump was in Des Moines on the third stop of his "Thank you" tour to salute the states that gave him the White House.

Trump, who announced Branstad earlier this week, said he "knew how to get things done" and, with China, would improve "one of the most important relationships we have."

The stop in Des Moines also featured the first protests of the "thank you" tour. Several small groups shouted at Trump after he took the stage. One held a sign that read, "Iowa says no."

Trump dismissed them by saying, "They're on our side, they just don't know it yet."

___

8:15 p.m.

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development says he doesn't plan to dismantle social safety net programs.

Dr. Ben Carson spoke Thursday night at Yale University, his alma mater.

He told an audience made up mostly of Yale students that suggestions he wants to end housing programs that help the poor are "crap."

But Carson says he does want to create mechanisms that would allow people to end their dependence on such programs and take care of their own needs.

Carson said those who believe that because he is a former doctor, he can only "know one little thing" show their own ignorance.

As HUD secretary, Carson would oversee a budget of nearly $50 billion that provides rental assistance for more than 5 million households.

___

5:40 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is calling the survivors of last week's attack at Ohio State University "great people, amazing people."

Trump flew to Columbus, Ohio, to meet Thursday with several people who were slashed by Ohio State student Abdul Razak Ali Artan. The attacker first rammed a campus crowd with his car before getting out with a knife and stabbing students. He was fatally shot by police.

The president-elect spent about 30 minutes with some of the victims and their families.

He says, "The families have come through this so well." He is also paying tribute to the first responders who tended to the victims and subdued the attacker.

Trump met with the families privately and aides did not immediately provide an accounting of what was discussed.

___

5:05 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his plans to nominate fast food executive Andy Puzder as his labor secretary.

In a statement, Trump says Puzder will fight to make American workers "safer and more prosperous." The president-elect also says he expects Puzder to protect small businesses from "unnecessary regulations."

Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr., Hardee's and other chains. He says the right government policies "can result in more jobs and better wages for the American worker."

Puzder's nomination brings another wealthy businessman into Trump's Cabinet.

__

3:50 p.m.

The United States has asked other nations to refrain from sending delegations to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The State Department says in a cable to embassies around the world that special delegations shouldn't head to Washington for the ceremony on Jan. 20.

A State Department official says the guidance is in line with long-standing practice for presidential inaugurations.

Foreign ambassadors posted in Washington are invited to the inaugural events.