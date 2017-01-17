The Latest: Putin says Obama administration targeting Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

8:39 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Obama administration of trying to undermine President-elect Donald Trump by spreading fake allegations.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in Moscow Tuesday, described a dossier on Trump as part of efforts by the Obama administration to "undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect" despite his "convincing" victory.

Putin dismissed as "fake" the dossier's unverified allegations about Trump's sexual activities at a Moscow hotel. He added that people who ordered it are "worse than prostitutes."

Trump has rejected the allegations as "fake news" and "phony stuff."

___

8:10 a.m.

Donald Trump is shrugging off polls that show him with low approval ratings.

The president-elect tweeted early Tuesday, "The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before."

___

3:49 a.m.

A son of Martin Luther King Jr. says Donald Trump is talking unity.

Martin Luther King III said the president-elect spoke in a private meeting Sunday of representing all Americans. King III said he believes "that's his intent."

Trump met with King's son on the holiday marking the life of the assassinated civil rights icon, just days after the president-elect had gone on Twitter to strike back fiercely at Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the billionaire businessman's election as president. Lewis and the elder King were among the Big Six civil rights leaders of the 1960s.