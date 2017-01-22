The Latest: Sens. Graham, McCain voice support for Tillerson

British Prime Minister Theresa May gestures as she speaks on the third day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

11 a.m.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is joining Sen. John McCain in saying he will support Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

Graham confirmed his position on CBS' "Face the Nation" and in a joint statement with McCain.

The two GOP senators have urged Trump to back tougher U.S. sanctions against Russia for trying to influence U.S. voters by hacking Democratic emails.

In a joint statement Sunday, the senators said: "Though we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, we believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests."

Graham told CBS that he is "begging this president to understand that if we don't help others over there we're always going to be endangered here."

10:40 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to congressional Republicans at their strategy conference in Philadelphia on Thursday before an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump the next day.

She's expected to be the first world leader to hold direct talks with Trump since he took office.

The British Embassy says the meeting is a chance for the leaders to become acquainted and "establish the basis for a productive working relationship."

Among the expect topics: terrorism, Syria, Russia and NATO.

The embassy's statement says May would be the first serving head of state or government from outside the United States to address the annual GOP retreat.

10:25 a.m.

Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, is saying that President Donald Trump's first full week in office will include action on trade, immigration and national security.

Priebus suggested Trump will sign some executive orders to order some of the President Obama's policies but did not outline specifics.

The chief of staff, during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," also said that Trump was feeling the "enormity" of the presidency when he stepped into the Oval Office for the first time.

But Priebus said that Trump was "still the same person" and was "remarkably consistent."

Priebus said: "I can promise you he wants to make people proud."

10:20 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes the Senate will confirm all of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Only two Cabinet members, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly have been confirmed so far.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," the Kentucky Senator urged Democrats to give expedient hearings for both Cabinet picks and Trump's choice to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

McConnell also said that Republican leadership in the Senate and House of Representatives were working with the White House on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act but declined to provide details.

10:10 a.m.

A top aide to President Donald Trump says crowd size at an inauguration doesn't matter.

Kellyanne Conway tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that it was unfair for the media to report that Trump's inauguration was smaller than President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. Prior to his inauguration, Trump predicted his inauguration would have "an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout."

Conway said she believes the threat of rain might have deterred supporters and said, "I don't think ultimately presidents are judged by crowd sizes at their inauguration. I think they are judged by their accomplishments."

When asked why Trump press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the inauguration as the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period - both in person and around the globe," Conway said he was merely offering "alternative facts."

10:05 a.m.

Sen. John McCain says he's now supporting Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson.

The Arizona senator says the decision "wasn't an easy call" but he says the former Exxon Mobil CEO assuaged worries about his positions on Russia in a series of private meetings. McCain says he also believes in giving incoming presidents "the benefit of the doubt" on their picks.

McCain had raised concerns about Tillerson's perceived coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on Tillerson's nomination on Monday afternoon.