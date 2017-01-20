The Latest: Trump says people are part of historic movement

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST):

12:14 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before."

Trump says the United States exists to serve its citizens.

He says Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.

But he says too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.

Trump says the "carnage stops right here and right now."

___

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring his victory a victory for working people.

Trump says in his inauguration speech: "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"

Trump says that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.

He says: "Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed."

He says, "That all changes starting right here and right now."

Trump is also thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their "gracious" aid through the transition.

___

12:09 p.m.

President Donald Trump says change starts "right here and right now."

The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is "whether our government is controlled by the people."

Trump says the forgotten men and women of the country "will be forgotten no longer."

___

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is beginning his inaugural address by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He says Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."

It began to rain in Washington as Trump started speaking.

Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

___

12 p.m.

Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country — one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

Up next is Trump's inaugural address — where the new commander in chief is expected to set out his vision for the country's next four years.

___

11:55 a.m.

Mike Pence has been sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.

President-elect Donald Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. embassies and consulates in at least 10 nations in Asia, Europe and Latin America are warning of potentially violent protests through the weekend against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Security notices posted by U.S. diplomatic missions in Chile, Denmark, France, Greece, Haiti, Italy the Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal and the Philippines advise American in those countries to steer clear of embassies and consulates on Friday and, in some cases, on Saturday and Sunday. That's due to the possibility of unrest and clashes with police.

The notices say the planned demonstrations are either focused on "U.S. politics" or are "inauguration-related."

___

11:32 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has taken the stage for his inauguration.

The Republican businessman from New York flashed a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was introduced.

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence took the stage at the Capitol minutes after President Barack Obama and members of his family and administration.

Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

___

11:30 a.m.