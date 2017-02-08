The Latest: Trump says he's sleeping 4-5 hours a night

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's working "long hours" and frequently only gets about four or five hours of sleep a night.

Trump says in an interview with Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" that he typically works until midnight or 1 a.m. He wakes up at 5 a.m. to eat, read newspapers and check out television.

Trump says that at the start of his presidency he's been surprised by "the size, the magnitude of everything." He says being president can be a "surreal experience in a certain way."

But he adds, "you have to get over it because there's so much work to be done."

___

7:40 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed their "shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms."

The White House says Trump reiterated U.S. support to Turkey "as a strategic partner and NATO ally" in a phone call Tuesday with Erdogan. Trump also welcomed Turkey's role in countering the Islamic State group.

Turkey's relations with the U.S. were strained under the Obama administration, with Ankara expressing frustrations over what it perceives as U.S. reluctance to extradite a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating the failed July 15 military coup.

Turkey has also been angered by U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia fighting Islamic State forces.

___

7:05 p.m.

The Spanish prime minister has told U.S. President Donald Trump that Spain is in the best position to be the new U.S. administration's partner in Europe.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy spoke with Trump during a 15-minute phone call Tuesday.

A statement from the Spanish government says Rajoy argued that Spain's GDP growth of more than 3 percent puts it in a good position to be a link between the U.S., Latin America, North Africa and the Middle East. It says Rajoy also reminded Trump that Spanish investment has created 80,000 jobs in the U.S.

They also discussed security, with special attention on the May meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels and cooperation between their two governments in fighting international terrorism.

___

7 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office says he has held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Officials at Erdogan's office did not immediately provide details on their discussions, which took place early Wednesday in Turkey.

The conversation was their first since Trump's inauguration.

Relations between NATO allies Ankara and Washington were troubled under the Obama administration over Turkish demands for the extradition of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating Turkey's failed military coup, and by Turkey's insistence that Washington stop supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters who are affiliated with outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.

Ankara has pinned hopes for improved ties on Trump's presidency and the call was being closely watched in Turkey.

___

5:30 p.m.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee met with President Donald Trump at the White House but says the two men did not discuss oversight.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah says he met with Trump for 30 minutes Tuesday in the Oval Office, along with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Chaffetz says that before he even sat down, "The president said: 'No oversight. You can't talk about anything that has to do with oversight.' I said 'fair enough.'"

Chaffetz says he is unlikely to grant Democrats' requests to investigate possible conflicts of interest with Trump's sprawling business empire, but insists his committee will pursue a "vigorous oversight agenda" under an all-Republican government.

The lawmaker says he's "not the president's cheerleader, but I do want to fix things."

___

4:50 p.m.

The White House has tapped aides to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to join its legislative affairs team.

The White House says Joyce Meyer, a longtime aide to Wisconsin congressman Ryan, will serve as deputy assistant to the president and House deputy director of legislative affairs. The team will also include Paul Teller, a former Cruz chief of staff who will serve as special assistant to the president and House special assistant.

The announcements were made by Marc Short, President Donald Trump's director of legislative affairs.