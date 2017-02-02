The Latest: Uber CEO quits Trump business council

Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, center, listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. At right is White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

4:45 p.m.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's business leaders' forum, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Kalanick wrote that he'd spoken with Trump Thursday and "let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

The ride-sharing company has been buffeted all week by boycott campaigns that began when people perceived it as trying to break a taxi strike at New York's JFK Airport. The strike was inspired by Trump's executive order temporarily suspending the country's refugee program.

Kalanick subsequently condemned the executive order and has contributed to relief groups, but calls for a boycott have continued.

___

4:40 p.m.

A planned weekend protest march outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is back on after two other groups took over its organization.

Alex Newell Taylor of Women's March Florida said Thursday that her group and South Florida Activism have taken over the march from Stephen Milo. He had issued a statement earlier saying Saturday's March to Mar-a-Lago was being canceled because of safety concerns.

Newell Taylor says the groups have more experience organizing demonstrations than Milo and believe they have the expertise to keep it peaceful.

The president is scheduled to be at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for the first time as president. The protest will be aimed at the president's moratorium on refugees from seven primarily Islamic countries and other issues.

More than 2,000 people have registered on Facebook to attend.

___

3:45 p.m.

A participant in a White House meeting with Donald Trump says the president says he ended up getting votes from a lot of supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The person says Trump said he received those votes because both he and the Vermont independent have long complained that some trade treaties have been bad deals for Americans. The participant said Trump offered no evidence of how he knew he received backing from Sanders supporters.

Trump met Thursday with four leading members of Congress in a session that focused chiefly on trade.

An ABC News-Washington Post poll conducted days before the November election showed 8 percent of former Sanders supporters said they planned to vote for Trump.

The participant spoke on condition of anonymity to describe discussions in a closed-door meeting.

___

3:05 p.m.

A third congressional committee will investigate Russia's interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island announced the Senate judiciary panel they lead will investigate Russia's interference in the U.S. election as well as elections of other democratic nations. U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia has tried to influence other democratic elections in Europe.

The senators say the goal of the investigation is to "shine a light on Russian activities to undermine democracy."

The House and Senate intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the intelligence agency findings that Russia hacked Democratic Party emails and tried to influence the election to help President Donald Trump win.

Trump has said he wants to improve U.S. relations with Russia, even as he acknowledged Russia was behind the election hacks.

___

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's looking at "re-doing" the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he says has been a "catastrophe for our county."

The president made the comments in a pair of meetings Thursday with lawmakers and employees from the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company.

Trump has long railed about the country's trade deals, claiming they put American workers and companies at a disadvantage.

Trump says he doesn't care if "it's a renovation of NAFTA or a brand new NAFTA," as long as it's fairer for U.S. workers.

He says, "All of the statutory guidelines we're adhering to I would like to speed it up if possible."

He says his Commerce secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross, will lead the negotiations.

Economists generally attribute the loss of manufacturing jobs to China, not Mexico.