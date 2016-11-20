The Latest: Trump, Pence go to church

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are attending a church service.

The two have been working from Bedminster, New Jersey, to pick people to lead Trump's upcoming administration. On Sunday morning, Trump and Pence left Trump's golf club there shortly after 10 a.m. and entered the nearby Lamington Presbyterian Church.

Press was not allowed in the white chapel.

___

9:50 a.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says Mitt Romney is "under active consideration" by President-elect Donald Trump to be nominated as Trump's secretary of state, "along with some other very distinguished Americans."

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Pence says Romney's recent meeting with Trump was a "warm and substantive" exchange. He said the team spent about an hour together and that Romney and Trump did have some private time.

Pence says overall, "it was a cordial meeting."

Pence also says repealing President Barack Obama's health care plan is the new administration's first priority. He says Trump "wants to focus out of the gate" on repealing "Obamacare."

___

9:50 a.m.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says President-elect's Donald Trump's continued involvement with his business will comply with federal laws.

Priebus told CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump's meeting with a group of Indian real estate developers last week reflects his unique background as a politician, but won't affect how he governs.

Priebus also discussed Trump's threat to pull federal funding from cities that don't enforce immigration laws, calling it a matter for negotiation.

Similarly on immigration, Priebus isn't saying that Trump will take action against all those currently living in the country illegally. Asked about deporting children brought to the United States illegally, Priebus said that any discussion of how to handle their cases would be delayed until after the U.S. border is secured.

__

9:20 a.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says he wasn't offended when he was challenged by the cast of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" and encourages everyone to try to see the sold-out show.

Pence had attended the show Friday night with his daughter, and said he heard some people in the audience cheer and others "boo" at his presence. Pence tells "Fox News Sunday" that he told his daughter, "That's what freedom sounds like."

At the end of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon challenged Pence from the stage, saying the cast was concerned about the Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter demanded that the cast apologize and suggested the show was overrated.

In his interview Sunday, Pence said Hamilton was an "incredible production" involving a very talented cast. On whether he thinks an apology was necessary: "I'll leave it to others whether that was the appropriate venue to say it."

___

9 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is "far smarter" than Sen. Harry Reid.

Reid of Nevada is retiring as the Senate's top Democrat; Schumer of New York will take his place as the Democratic leader.

Trump on Sunday spent the morning ranting on Twitter about "Saturday Night Live" and the Broadway hit "Hamilton." Schumer had conducted several television interviews that were being aired Sunday.

Trump said: "I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!"

___

8:50 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is tweeting about his meeting on Saturday with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis.

Trump referred to the general by his nickname, "Mad Dog Mattis," and said the four-star was being considered for defense secretary.

Trump first complained Sunday on Twitter about Saturday Night Live and the Broadway play "Hamilton." He then tweeted that Mattis "was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!"

___

8:35 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump isn't happy with "Saturday Night Live," the popular late-night comedy show that pokes fun at politicians.

Trump tweeted early Sunday that he watched "parts" of last night's show and didn't like it: "It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?"