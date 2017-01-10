The Latest: Biden to take train home after inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

1 p.m.

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will head home to Delaware after Donald Trump's inauguration in the same way that Biden has been traveling to his home state for 44 years: by train. The vice president tweeted the news Tuesday, along with a photo of him walking alongside a train with his arm around an Amtrak conductor.

After leaving office, Biden plans to start an organization to work on changing the way the nation conducts cancer research and provides care to those with the disease.

The White House earlier announced that President Barack Obama will be leaving town after the inauguration with one last ride on the plane that's known as Air Force One when a president is aboard.

11:35 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vocal vaccination skeptic, about immunizations and vaccinations.

Kennedy, son of former Attorney General and New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, is an environmental activist and heads the Waterkeeper group to protect rivers.

He's a vocal advocate for the belief that trace amounts of minerals in vaccines cause autism, a claim for which there is no evidence.

Trump has also expressed skepticism about vaccines. He has previously met with vaccination critics and in 2014 tweeted "Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!"

The claim has been denounced as dangerous by doctors.