The Latest: Another awkward moment between Trumps in Rome

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The sometimes awkward body language between President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, continues to draw attention on social media.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday after Air Force One landed in Rome. Trump waves to the crowd and is seen reaching for his wife's left hand as they disembark, but she quickly raises it to her head to brush her hair aside.

The president and first lady seemed to have a similar incident after they arrived in Tel Aviv Monday. As they walked on the red carpet, he turned and reached out to grab her hand. The expressionless Mrs. Trump, wearing dark sunglasses, appeared to brush away his hand.

Mrs. Trump is expected to join her husband at his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday.

___

10:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has settled in for the night in Rome, where he will visit Wednesday with Pope Francis.

The meeting between Trump and Francis at the Vatican will be the first for the two leaders, who have a contentious history.

Francis was critical of Trump's campaign pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Trump responded by calling the pope "disgraceful."

The stop is the third on Trump's first presidential foreign trip and follows visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel. Air Force One arrived in Rome from Tel Aviv Tuesday evening.

__

4:18 p.m.

President Donald Trump has wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel.

Rome is the next destination on the president's four-nation, five-stop tour of the Middle East and Europe.

While in Israel, Trump met with the country's president and prime minister, and he traveled to the West Bank for talks with the Palestinian Authority's president.

Trump spoke about signs he's sees that both sides are serious about wanting peace between their peoples.

Trump prayed at the Western Wall, visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and at Yad Vashem — Israel's national Holocaust memorial — he paid respects to the 6 million Jews who were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Trump also visited the Israel Museum.

Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump's trip to Israel is making an impression on his popular Twitter feeds.

A photograph of Trump's visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem is now the background image on his @realDonaldTrump account with more than 30 million followers. His official @POTUS account features Trump at the airport with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli leaders after his arrival in Tel Aviv. That account has nearly 18 million followers.

Before departing for Italy, Trump's official Twitter site retweeted tweets by Netanyahu featuring photos of their dinner Monday night and a visit Tuesday to Yad Vashem, Israel national Holocaust memorial.

___

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling an audience of Israelis that the Palestinians are "ready to reach for peace."

Speaking at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump says he is "personally committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement."

He says his meetings earlier in the day with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas lead him to believe that "the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace."

But Trump also noted that Hamas and Hezbollah rockets are being launched into Israeli communities and schools.

He says a coalition of partners who share the aim of stamping out extremism must be built.

___

2:30 p.m.

Israel's prime minister is welcoming Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' condemnation of the attack in Manchester, England.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes this heralds a "real change." Netanyahu frequently accuses Abbas of inciting violence.

Netanyahu says Abbas' condemnation could be "the first and the crucial step toward the road to a genuine peace."

Netanyahu spoke alongside President Donald Trump in Jerusalem as Trump wrapped up a two-day visit.

The prime minister told Trump that a "durable peace" can be advanced under Trump's leadership.

___

2:13 p.m.

A pair of masked men in Gaza posed with rifles pointed at an effigy of President Donald Trump, part of a series of protests in the Hamas-ruled territory against the U.S. leader's visit to the Holy Land.