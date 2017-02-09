The Latest: Trump wishes China a prosperous new year

FILE - In this March 16, 2016 file photo, Trump Tower is seen in New York. The U.S. military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump returns to his longtime home in New York City. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

8:40 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has written Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) to wish the "Chinese people a happy Lantern Festival and prosperous Year of the Rooster."

The White House says Trump wrote Xi to thank him for a congratulatory letter and to express his hopes of developing "a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China."

Before taking office, Trump questioned the "one-China policy" that shifted U.S. recognition from self-governing Taiwan to China in 1979. He said it was open to negotiation.

Trump also wants to pressure Beijing to narrow its trade surplus with the U.S.

6 p.m.

First lady Melania Trump has named Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd as White House social secretary, putting her at the helm of the White House's social events, state dinners and other high-profile gatherings.

Mrs. Trump says Niceta Lloyd — who goes by Rickie — brings "solid diplomatic, political and social entertaining experience" to the job.

The White House says Niceta Lloyd has worked with both Republicans and Democrats in planning events for the last five presidential inaugurations. She's also assisted the State Department's Office of Protocol with events with several secretaries of state.

Mrs. Trump has yet to move to Washington, but she is starting to fill out her staff. She's said she plans to stay in New York while the president's 10-year-old son, Barro, finishes the school year.

5:30 p.m.

Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has told a Democratic senator that he found the president's attacks on the judiciary "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut disclosed the comments from Judge Neil Gorsuch after meeting with the nominee Wednesday.

Trump referred to a Seattle judge who put a stay on his immigrant travel ban as a "so-called judge." Gorsuch's confirmation team confirmed that Gorsuch was referring to that comment and described it as disheartening.

Gorsuch is making the rounds in the Senate, drawing praise from Republicans but skepticism from many Democrats, including Blumenthal.

4:30 p.m.

Republican Sen. John McCain isn't budging from his assessment that the U.S. raid in Yemen wasn't a success after he was criticized by the White House.

McCain says any operation where a $75 million airplane is lost, a Navy SEAL is killed, and there are multiple casualties, including women and children, "cannot be labeled a success."

His remarks came after White House spokesman Sean Spicer said anyone who questions the success of the Yemen operation is doing a "disservice" to the life of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.

McCain recalled a failed 1970 mission to rescue U.S. service members held in North Vietnam.

He says, "Any connection between success or failure and the heroism of men and women who serve, there is none."

2:50 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says those who question the success of a deadly U.S. raid in Yemen are doing a "disservice" to the life of a Navy SEAL who was killed in the raid.

The comments come after Arizona Sen. John McCain said Tuesday that he wouldn't describe the raid as a success, given the loss of American life.

Spicer says the action taken in Yemen was a "huge success" and that any other characterization does a disservice to the life of Ryan Owens, the Navy SEAL who was killed in the assault.

Innocent civilians, including children, were also killed in the raid. Three other U.S. service members were wounded.

2:15 p.m.

A White House spokesman says President Donald Trump was standing up for his daughter when he posted a tweet criticizing Nordstrom.

Trump tweeted that Ivanka Trump was treated "so unfairly" by the department store, which decided to stop selling her clothing and accessory line.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump was responding to an "attack on his daughter."

Spicer says Trump is president — and "for people to take out their concern about his actions or executive orders on members of his family, he has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success."

Nordstrom did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about Trump's tweet.

1:10 p.m.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is at the White House and bringing the kind of economic news that President Donald Trump likes to trumpet: a $7 billion investment in an Intel factory in Arizona.