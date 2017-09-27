The Latest: A bewildered Strange wishes Moore well

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Alabama's GOP primary (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for Senate.

Strange told his supporters Tuesday night that "we wish (Moore) well going forward."

But he quickly shifted to his own bewilderment at the race he just finished. "We're dealing with a political environment that I've never had any experience with," he said.

"I'm telling you, the political seas and winds in this country right now ... are very hard to navigate, very hard to understand."

Strange also thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for backing him.

Strange said Trump, may "be criticized" for coming to Alabama on his behalf. "Sometimes it's just about friendship ... a common goal to make the country better," he said.

___

8:45 p.m.

A group that put millions of dollars behind Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama's Senate race says it will now back Roy Moore.

Senate Leadership Fund President and CEO Steven Law said Tuesday that Moore won the nomination "fair and square."

Law says Moore "has our support, as it is vital that we keep this seat in Republican hands."

The group, which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, put millions of dollars behind Strange in the heated GOP primary with Moore.

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

___

8:25 p.m.

Firebrand jurist Roy Moore has won the Alabama Republican primary for U.S. Senate, defeating an appointed incumbent backed by President Donald Trump and allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell.

In an upset likely to rock the party establishment, Moore clinched victory Tuesday over Sen. Luther Strange to win the GOP nomination for the Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

Moore is the state's former chief justice who was twice removed from his duties for defying federal courts over same-sex marriage and the public display of the Ten Commandments.

Propelled by evangelical voters, Moore consolidated support from a number of anti-establishment forces, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

___

8:10 p.m.

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange has yet to appear at his election night party where several dozen of his supporters are gathering to watch early returns showing Strange trailing Roy Moore in a U.S. Senate primary runoff.

Strange's supporters were late arrivals to the suburban Birmingham hotel, and many are quietly watching returns and suggesting that Moore's wide leads in many counties will be too much for Strange to overcome.

Strange is watching returns privately.

He was appointed to the seat earlier this year when Jeff Sessions won confirmation as the nation's attorney general.

____

7:55 p.m.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore entered his election night party to applause from supporters optimistic that he will win the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.

Moore smiled broadly Tuesday evening as he exchanged handshakes and hugs from supporters. He did not speak to the crowd.

He will watch returns in a room in another part of the building.

Moore is competing against incumbent Sen. Luther Strange for the nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat.

Former University of Alabama running back Siran Stacy, who is now a pastor, led the crowd in a prayer as they held their hands up in worship, and a hymn.

The crowd applauded as the first results showed Moore leading in rural counties.

___

7:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in Alabama's Republican Senate primary runoff.

Voting ended 7 p.m. Tuesday in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat.

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore are competing in the Alabama's GOP primary that has pitted President Donald Trump against a former top adviser.

Trump is backing Strange. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is supporting Moore. Moore's campaign chairman said Bannon is expected to attend Moore's election night party in Montgomery, Alabama.

The winner faces Democrat Doug Jones in December.

___

3:30 p.m.

Sen. Luther Strange is urging voters to get the polls in Alabama's heated GOP runoff for the Senate seat.

"President Donald Trump needs you NOW!" the campaign wrote in a Tuesday message that was emailed to supporters at midday. The campaign urged people to get to the polls before they close at 7 p.m.