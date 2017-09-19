The Latest: Israeli PM praises Trump's speech

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Israel's prime minister is praising President Donald Trump's address to the U.N. that condemned Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu said, "In over 30 years in my experience with the U.N., I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech." He said Trump "spoke the truth about the great dangers facing our world and issued a powerful call to confront them in order to ensure the future of humanity."

Trump said in his speech that Iran's main export is violence. He accused Iran of supporting terrorists and threatening Israel. He criticized the 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Israel and Iran are bitter enemies. Israel views Iran as an existential threat because of calls by Iranian leaders for the destruction of the Jewish state along with Tehran's nuclear and missile programs.

___

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump has concluded his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, a speech of more than 40 minutes marked by tough talk for North Korea and Iran.

The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "rocket man." And he threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if the United States is forced to defend itself or allies against the North's aggression.

Trump also said the Iranian government is an "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

Trump said the world can't allow the "murderous regime" to continue its destabilizing activities. And he knocked the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying world leaders "cannot abide" by the agreement if it "provides cover" for Iran to build its nuclear program.

___

10:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the socialist government in Venezuela has brought a once-thriving nation to the "brink of collapse."

Trump accused its President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS' mah-DOO'-roh) of stealing power from elected representatives to preserve his "disastrous rule."

He said: "The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing." He called that situation "completely unacceptable."

Trump said his administration has imposed tough sanctions on the government and vowed further action.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump also took aim at the "corruption and destabilizing regime" in Cuba.

He said his administration won't lift U.S. sanctions on the communist government until it makes fundamental reforms.

___

10:54 a.m.

Iranian state TV broadcast President Donald Trump's first speech at the U.N. General Assembly live with a Persian translation voice-over.

During Tuesday's speech, Trump called Iran an "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

He accused Iran of supporting terrorists and threatening Israel. He also criticized a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that capped Tehran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian TV has broadcast the speeches of previous U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama.

____

10:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump says in a major speech before the United Nations General Assembly that he believes that trade must be fair and must be reciprocal.

Trump has long argued that free trade deals have damaged the U.S. economy and hurt U.S. workers.

He says the country's middle class, which was once the bedrock of American prosperity, was forgotten and left behind. But he says that, under his presidency, "they are forgotten no more."

Trump also says he will continue to purse cooperation with other nations, but says his ultimate responsibility rests in taking care of his citizens.

____

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the North's aggression.

In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump says the North Korean government is a "depraved regime."

Trump is calling on other nations to work together to isolate North Korea until its ceases what he says is its hostile behavior.

But if forced to defend itself or its allies against North Korea's continued threats, Trump says "we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

___