The Latest: Trump gets royal treatment from Saudis.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) —

The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times local):

4:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is getting the kind of royal treatment in Saudi Arabia that must be a welcome change from the tense atmosphere he left behind in Washington.

In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.

Trump rewarded his Saudi hosts with a $110 billion arms package aimed at bolstering Saudi security and a slew of business agreements.

Trump spent most of his first day abroad shuttling between opulent palace ballrooms with the king. The two were overheard discussing natural resources and arms, and Salman bemoaned the destruction caused by Syria's civil war.

Trump is on a five-stop swing that will take him to the Middle East and Europe.

___

11:40 p.m.

___

9:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump briefly joined Saudi King Salman in a traditional male-only sword dance before a state dinner in his honor.

Swaying side to side, the president stood shoulder to shoulder with Saudis for the traditional dance, which includes drumming and singing.

The dance took place outside the King Abdulaziz Historical Center where First Lady Melania Trump, his son-in law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka will join Trump to dine with the Saudi king and other senior Saudi royals.

The menu is to include an array of dishes, including steak and ketchup alongside the lamb and hefty portions of rice.

He was greeted by the Saudi king and a long red carpet upon arrival to the capital, Riyadh, Saturday morning for his first overseas visit in office.

___

7:50 p.m.

U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a centerpiece of President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia is to curb any threats to the region posed by Iran.

Tillerson says a series of military and private sector deals agreed to by both sides sends a "strong message to our common enemies."

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia see Iran as a common enemy.

Trump has been greeted warmly in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the opening leg of his first international trip, primarily due to Trump's tough talk on Iran.

Tillerson commented at a news briefing with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir borrowed a Trump phrase when he said stronger U.S. ties will allow the region to "drain the swamps from which extremism and terrorism emanates."

___

7:35 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called upon Iran's president to end all support and financing of terrorist groups now that he has won re-election.

Speaking Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Tillerson said President Hassan Rouhani now has the opportunity to end Iran's role in supporting "destabilizing forces that exist in this region."

He also expressed his hope that Iran ends its ballistic missile testing and "restores the rights of Iranians to freedom of speech, to freedom of organization so Iranians can live the life they deserve."

He would not comment on his expectation for the outcome of Friday's election in Iran, only saying that "if Rouhani wanted to change Iran's relationship with the rest of the world those are the things he could do."

Tillerson was speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

___

7:20 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that he will likely speak to his Iranian counterpart "at the right time."

Speaking in Riyadh at a joint briefing with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir Saturday, Tillerson said he has no plans to talk to Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.