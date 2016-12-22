The Latest: Trump son to stop raising money for charity

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, from left, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. wait for the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis. President-elect Donald Trump’s children may see his move to the White House as a way to raise money for their favorite causes. Two recent fundraising pitches featuring the incoming first family were meant to benefit charities, but they also raised questions among ethics experts that the Trumps might be inappropriately selling access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

12:45 a.m.

One of President-elect Donald Trump's sons will stop directly raising money for his namesake charitable foundation, saying he worries the donations will be perceived as a way to buy access to his father.

Eric Trump said Wednesday that it pained him to cease soliciting donations for his organization, which raises money in the name of children's cancer.

The foundation has come under scrutiny in recent days after posting an online auction for coffee with his sister Ivanka.

Eric Trump told The Associated Press that "it's an extremely sad day when doing the right thing isn't the right thing."

News of his decision was first reported by The New York Times.

___

5:05 p.m.

The head of Boeing is saying he promised President-elect Donald Trump that the manufacturer would complete the Air Force One project for less than the $4 billion the president-elect had claimed it would cost.

Dennis Muilenburg on Wednesday told reporters outside Trump's coastal Florida estate that his meeting with the president-elect was "very productive."

Trump earlier this month had ripped Boeing over the cost of the program to replace the aging presidential aircraft.

But Muilenburg said that Boeing "would get it done for far less" than the $4 billion that Trump claimed, though he did not suggest what the aircraft manufacturer had estimated for a cost.

Muilenburg also did not provide a timetable for the completion of the presidential planes.

4:55 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is naming one of the nation's richest men to be a special adviser on issues regarding regulatory reform.

Carl Icahn, a veteran of Wall Street who founded his own securities firm, was named by Trump on Wednesday.

Icahn, an early Trump supporter, is estimated to worth more than $16 billion. Trump in a statement said the 80-year-old Icahn, one of the nation's leading investors, is "not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future, especially having to do with finances and economies."

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to cut back on the number of government regulations on American business owners. Icahn said in a statement American businesses "have been crippled" by regulations.

___

4:50 p.m.

Indiana governor and Vice President-elect Mike Pence says Donald Trump will work to preserve the social safety net helping those who struggle.

Pence made the remark Tuesday during a visit to an Indianapolis homeless shelter. He says economic prosperity is the "antidote" to the challenges many face. But he added that it's important "to continue to provide the resources for social services organizations that come alongside our most vulnerable citizens."

He also expressed confidence that President-elect Trump will be able to work with Congress to make sure there's funding for social services.

The vice president-elect is back in Indiana for the Christmas holiday. He says his son Michael will be married during a ceremony at the Indiana governor's residence.

___

3:55 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has named a fierce critic of China, economist Peter Navarro, to lead a newly created White House trade council.

The University of California-Irvine professor, who advised Trump during the campaign, will serve as head of the new White House National Trade Council and as director of trade and industrial policy.

In a statement, the Trump transition team said the creation of the council "demonstrates the president-elect's determination to make American manufacturing great again."

Trump says China's unfair trade practices are responsible for wiping out American factory jobs and has threatened to impose taxes on Chinese imports. U.S. manufacturers have cut 5 million jobs since 2000.

Navarro, author of "Death By China," also endorses a hard line approach toward relations with China.

___

3:01 p.m.

The CEO of Boeing is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago just weeks after a public flap over the cost of the Air Force One project.

Dennis Muilenburg is meeting with Trump on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Trump said that the price of two new Air Force one planes was "out of control" and suggested he didn't want to go ahead with the project at that cost.