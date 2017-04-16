The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Tax Day rallies

CHICAGO (AP) — The latest on Tax Day protests around the nation (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Police in Berkeley, California, say 13 people have been arrested and knives and makeshift weapons confiscated after violence erupted at a park where factions that support and oppose President Donald Trump gathered for Tax Day rallies.

About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park for separate rallies Saturday when pushing began. Dozens of police officers in riot gear standing nearby quickly arrested one man. Others were taken into custody as fistfights broke out.

Police say demonstrators have left the park but are blocking several streets in the city's center.

Officials say officers have confiscated knives, flagpoles, helmets and sticks with signs on them, things that were being used as weapons.

Photographs of the scene published online show at least two men with bloodied faces.

___

5:10 p.m.

Actress and producer Justine Bateman says Americans need "financial statement proof" that President Donald Trump is not beholden to any business interests or country other than the U.S.

She addressed several thousand people Saturday at a Tax Day rally in downtown Los Angeles to demand that Trump release his tax returns.

Trump was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.

But Randall Pitre, of San Dimas, California, said the issue is transparency, adding that nobody knows if it's a big deal "because we don't know what he's hiding."

Similar protests are being held in dozens more cities including Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

__

3:55 p.m.

North Carolina demonstrators say President Donald Trump's refusal to release his income tax returns makes them wonder what he might be hiding.

About 200 people gathered at a downtown Raleigh plaza to protest Trump's decision, as well as his performance in the White House.

Some say Trump's tax returns might show he has paid little or nothing to run the government he now heads, or that he was deeply indebted to Russian, Chinese or other foreign interests.

Registered nurse Pam Craig, of Greensboro, North Carolina, says she'd like to ask Trump how much he "contributed to this country."

Trump was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.

___

2:30 p.m.

Celebrities and lawmakers joined a Tax Day demonstration in New York City, where protesters planned to march to Trump Tower to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

Comedian Sarah Silverman told The Associated Press that she feels "beholden to be an active citizen."

Ilene Singh said she and her friend, Geraldine Markowitz, took a bus from New Jersey to join the crowd and "say we care" about Trump's taxes.

Trump was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.

Protesters say Americans deserve to know about Trump's potential conflicts of interest.

Similar protests are being held in dozens more cities including Washington, D.C., Chicago and Mar-A-Lago, Florida.

___

2:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump's motorcade took a circuitous route back to Mar-A-Lago after he spent Saturday morning at his golf course, avoiding Tax Day protesters headed toward his Palm Beach estate.

Several hundred protesters marched across the bridge that divides West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, chanting and hoisting signs that read "Don the Con," ''Go back to New York," ''Show your taxes!" and "Show me the money!"

Organizers say similar Tax Day protests are being held in about 150 cities to demand that Trump release his tax returns.

He was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.

Protesters say Americans deserve to know about Trump's potential conflicts of interest.

___

1:25 p.m.

One of Trump's sharpest critics in the House says that Democrats and Tax Day protesters "will not be quiet" about his taxes.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, of California, spoke at a rally at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday before protesters began marching toward the National Mall.