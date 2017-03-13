The Latest: Panel says it could subpoena wiretap evidence

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

7:10 p.m.

The House intelligence committee says it could resort to subpoenaing the Justice Department if it fails to answer its request for any evidence that President Donald Trump was wiretapped during the election.

The committee set Monday as the deadline for getting the information, but the Justice Department says it needs more time.

The committee now says it wants the information in hand before March 20 when it holds its first public hearing on its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Related Video:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

A spokesman for committee chairman Devin Nunes of California, Jack Langer, says the committee might subpoena the information if the Justice Department fails to answer its questions.

___

6:30 p.m.

The Justice Department is requesting more time to respond to a congressional inquiry into President Donald Trump's unproven assertion that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.

The department had been expected to provide a response by Monday to the House Intelligence Committee, which has made Trump's wiretapping claims part of a bigger investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

But spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores says in a statement Monday that the department has asked for more time to "review the request in compliance with the governing legal authorities and to determine what if any responsive documents may exist."

Trump tweeted earlier this month that President Barack Obama had ordered him to be wiretapped. He presented no evidence, and the former intelligence director said last week that the claim was false.

___

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an order aimed at streamlining the executive branch.

Trump says the new executive order requires the examination of every federal department and agency "to see where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether programs are truly serving American citizens."

He says the Office of Management and Budget will oversee the evaluation, working with experts inside and outside the government to develop a reorganizing and consolidation plan.

Trump says that, "today there's duplication and redundancy everywhere" with billions of dollars wasted.

The president signed the order in the Oval Office flanked by Cabinet members.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is describing the fight over the proposed Republican health care law as "a big fat beautiful negotiation."

Trump is holding his first Cabinet meeting of his administration — a meeting he says he hopes will be "historic."

He tells his Cabinet members and reporters that he's working to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law despite it "getting a false rep that maybe it's OK" when, as he sees it, "it's failed" and "imploding."

Trump also says he's being updated about the powerful winter storm that's expected to hit the Northeast Monday evening.

He says "everybody in government is fully prepared and ready" for the storm. And he's urging Americans to listen to local officials and take their advice about what to do.

___

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump has scheduled another campaign rally, this time in Louisville, Kentucky.

Trump's campaign website says the president will speak the night of March 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisville on Saturday as part of the effort to sell a White House-backed health overhaul.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Nashville, Tennessee, this Wednesday — his second since taking office.

Press secretary Sean Spicer says the president is also planning to lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson's tomb at his home, The Hermitage, during the visit to Nashville. Jackson's 250th birthday is being commemorated this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to visit Detroit to discuss job creation and the automotive industry with auto executives and workers.

___

1:58 p.m.

The White House press secretary says President Donald Trump will donate his presidential salary at the end of the year. And he says the president wants the media's help deciding where the money will go.

Trump had said during the campaign that he planned to donate his $400,000 annual salary to charity.