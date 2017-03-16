The Latest: Trump touts GOP health care plan at Tenn. rally

President Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking at the American Center for Mobility, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is touting the embattled House Republican health care plan, telling his supporters that "the House legislation does so much for you."

But he's making clear that he's open to debate and negotiation.

Trump tells supporters at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that "we're going to all get together, we're going to get something done."

The plan has been criticized by some conservatives as "Obamacare lite" and by others because of projections that millions would lose coverage.

__

8:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is blasting a court for halting what he's calling a "watered-down version" of his travel ban.

Trump is telling supporters at a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Tennessee, that he learned moments ago that a district judge in Hawaii had halted his order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Trump says the ruling is "unprecedented judicial overreach" and "makes us look weak."

He says he's going to fight the decision and take it all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary. And he says, "We're going to win."

__

8 p.m.

The White House is planning to make senior aide Dina Powell a deputy national security adviser, according to two people familiar with the details.

Powell will be deputy national security adviser for strategy, working with national security adviser H.R. McMaster. A person familiar with the move says K.T. McFarland will continue to hold a position as deputy national security adviser.

Both people requested anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of an official announcement.

Powell currently serves as an assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives. She has been a key adviser for first daughter Ivanka Trump inside the White House.

___

6:02 p.m.

President Donald Trump is celebrating his predecessor Andrew Jackson, hailing the former president as an inspiration and drawing comparisons between them.

Trump says on the 250th anniversary of Jackson's birth that Jackson was "one of our great presidents."

He says Jackson opposed the "arrogant elite" and asked the audience: "Does that sound familiar to you?"

Trump is speaking in front of the Hermitage - Jackson's home in Nashville, Tennessee — which he toured before delivering remarks.

He says the visit was "inspirational," and added that "I'm a fan."

_____

5:53 p.m.

President Donald Trump is laying a wreath at the tomb of Andrew Jackson on the 250th anniversary of the former president's birth.

Trump stood at the grave, his hand raised in a salute, as taps was played.

The president also toured Jackson's home, the Hermitage, in Nashville, before holding a rally in the Tennessee city later Wednesday.

Jackson has enjoyed a moment of resurgence thanks to Trump. During the campaign, some of Trump's aides took to comparing him to the former president — a fellow populist outsider who took on a member of the Washington establishment and ran a campaign railing against corrupt elites.

The museum's president says attendance has surged since the November election.

_____

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump's decision to re-examine Obama-era fuel economy standards is meeting with strong opposition from officials on both coasts.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is denouncing the Trump administration's move, telling EPA director Scott Pruitt in a letter Wednesday it was a "gift to polluters."

Brown warns automakers in another letter Wednesday that his state will take the "necessary steps" to preserve its current emissions standards.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says in a statement that the president's action "represents a dramatic wrong turn in our nation's efforts to fight air pollution from passenger cars and trucks, and protect the health of our children, seniors, and all communities."

Schneiderman says he is speaking for a coalition of attorneys general from nine states, including Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon.

___

4:27 p.m.

President Donald Trump is standing by his tweet that the Obama administration wiretapped him last year.

Speaking on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Trump says "wiretap covers a lot of different things."