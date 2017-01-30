The Latest: Trump says he acted fast to head off 'bad dudes'

FILE - In this June 30, 2014file , the Supreme Court building is seen in Washington. Conservatives who care about the court say they have no such worry this time around. They feel confident that whomever President Donald Trump nominates for the Supreme Court, they won’t be looking back with regret in the years to come. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to take swift action on his proposed travel ban, saying there are "a lot of bad 'dudes' out there."

The president tweeted Monday that "If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the 'bad' would rush into our country during that week."

The president signed an executive order Friday to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. The president has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

The move prompted protests at airports across the country.

__

8:50 a.m.

Virginia's attorney general is requesting information on any detentions in Virginia resulting from President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Sunday that his request includes anyone with lawful permanent resident status or work or student visas. The Democrat's also requesting information about whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection is complying with an order giving lawful permanent residents detained at Dulles International Airport access to attorneys.

On Friday, Trump, a Republican, signed an order suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely barring the processing of refugees from Syria. It also temporarily bars citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S., but there's confusion and an apparent walk-back about how it applies to certain groups, like U.S. legal permanent residents.

__

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night. Trump tweeted Monday that he has "made my decision" and will announce it Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

__

7:45 a.m.

Television personality Joe Scarborough says he and co-host Mika Brzezinski met with President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Scarborough, the host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," tweets that he and Brzezinski "discussed outrage" over Trump's immigration order and his changes to the National Security Council.

Trump's executive order temporarily suspends immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days. He also has decided to allow his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, to attend regular meetings on national security and left in question the role top military and intelligence officials would play.

Brzezinski says she and Scarborough "urged compassion."

__

7:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump's chief spokesman is defending the manner in which the White House rolled out the immigration restrictions.

Sean Spicer says officials were concerned about the possibility that doing it in a more open fashion would "telegraph what you're going to do" to people who might have rushed to airports to beat the ban.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday, Spicer also said officials' highest priority was "to protect our own people" and said everybody in the government who needed to be consulted was consulted.

Spicer also says that Trump respects "people who are Muslim and peace-loving. But he also recognizes that certain countries and certain areas of the world produce people who seek to do us harm."

The spokesman, asked about delays at airports experienced by travelers with valid papers, said that 109 of some 325, 000 travelers "were slowed down" in their trips, and called that "a small price to pay" for protecting the American people.

__

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that "big problems" were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, "protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer."

The president tweeted early Monday that only 109 out of 325,000 people "were detained and held for questioning" following his executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 Delta flights.

Protesters packed many of the country's major airports over the weekend protesting the executive order.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that "Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty" over the ban.

Trump also tweeted on Monday, "there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country."