The Latest: Trump denies asking Comey to shelve Flynn probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has responded with a direct "no, no" to a question about whether he asked former FBI Director James Comey to shelve an investigation into his former national security adviser.

Trump also was questioned Thursday over revelations that he had shared secrets with the Russians. He denied this as well.

Comey associates this week revealed the existence of a memo Comey wrote after his Feb. 14 meeting with Trump in which he says the president asked him to shut down the FBI investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump sent Comey a letter last week abruptly firing him.

___

4:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that the appointment of a special counsel for the ongoing investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia "divides the country."

Trump is reacting to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead the investigation after he fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump said Thursday that he respects "the entire thing" but said that he personally has no ties to Russia.

He reiterated his earlier comments that the investigation is a "witch hunt."

Trump says, "we want to bring this country of ours together."

Trump was speaking in a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos.

___

3:55 p.m.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein learned the day before President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey that the law enforcement chief was going to be sacked.

That's the word from Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate.

Durbin says Rosenstein told senators at a closed briefing Thursday that he "learned of the president's decision to fire him (Comey) and then he wrote his memo with his rationale." Durbin said Rosenstein learned on May 8.

He said Rosenstein didn't tell lawmakers who told him to write the memo with the rationale for ousting Comey.

Durbin said there was frustration among some senators in the briefing because Rosenstein did not want to answer all their questions. He said Rosenstein's reason was that he didn't want to infringe on special counsel Robert Mueller.

___

3:40 p.m.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has told senators that he knew FBI Director James Comey was going to be fired even before he wrote a memo that provided a basis for Comey's dismissal.

That's according to Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. She addressed reporters after a closed-door meeting where Rosenstein briefed senators.

The White House pointed to Rosenstein's memo last week as justification for Trump's abrupt decision to dismiss Comey. In the memo Rosenstein criticized Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

But Trump himself has already said that he was going to fire Comey regardless — and the revelation from McCaskill appeared to bolster that version of events.

McCaskill said: "He did acknowledge that he learned Comey would be removed prior to him writing his memo."

___

3:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's "very close" to naming a new FBI director.

Asked Thursday how close he is to making an announcement, Trump answered "soon."

Trump was also asked whether former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among the top contenders for the job. Trump's response was "He is."

Trump and Lieberman discussed the position at the White House on Wednesday. Three other potential candidates Trump interviewed on Wednesday are former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, former top FBI official Richard McFeely and Andrew McCabe. McCabe became acting director after Trump fired James Comey as director last week.

Trump has said he could name a new director before he leaves Friday on his first overseas trip as president.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election "hurts our country terribly."

He says the move "shows we're a divided, mixed-up, not unified country" and is "a very, very negative thing."

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been given sweeping power to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, including potential links between Moscow and Trump campaign associates.