The Latest: Wisconsin officials to set timeline for recount

FILE - This March 22, 2016 file photo shows U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro wave to cheering fans as they arrive for a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national baseball team, in Havana, Cuba. Castro’s passing removes what was long the single greatest psychological barrier to a warmer U.S.-Cuban relationship. But it also adds to the uncertainty ahead with the transition from an Obama to Trump administration. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump's transition (all times EST):

2:15 p.m.

Wisconsin election officials are expected to meet Monday to discuss a possible timeline for a recount of the state's presidential election.

The recount comes at the request of Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who says it's important to determine whether hacking may have affected the results. Stein says she also plans to request recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

President-elect Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and has a small lead in Michigan.

There's no evidence voter results were hacked or electronic voting machines were compromised.

While Hillary Clinton's campaign formally joined Stein's Wisconsin recount effort, a lawyer for the Democratic campaign has said there is "no actionable evidence" of an altered outcome.

Wisconsin officials say it will be tough to finish the recount by the federally required deadline of Dec. 13.

___

1:20 p.m.

Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff suggests Hillary Clinton is backing away from a deal worked out between the two presidential campaigns on how the loser would concede to the winner.

Reince Priebus tells "Fox News Sunday" that Clinton's team "cut a deal" with Trump's team specifying that once The Associated Press called the race in favor of one candidate, the other would call within 15 minutes to concede.

Priebus says that's just what happened election night.

But now he's questioning whether Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias is backing down from that deal by announcing Clinton will participate in a recount in Wisconsin and may do the same in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The push is being led by the Green Party's Jill Stein.

AP's director of media relations, Lauren Easton, says AP "calls races when it is clear that one candidate has prevailed over the other. We have no knowledge of what the candidates do with that information until there is a public claim of victory or a concession."

___

10:20 a.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says "there's nothing wrong with" pursuing recounts to ensure the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump's Nov. 8 victory.

The former Democratic presidential candidate addressed the looming recount in Wisconsin — and the prospect of others in Michigan and Pennsylvania — Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union."

Sanders says: "No one expects there to be profound change, but there's nothing wrong with going through the process."

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein is fighting for recounts in the three states there were critical to Trump's win. Hillary Clinton's team said Saturday it would join the effort.

Sanders also said he would support changing the electoral college system, which allowed Trump to win the presidency even though he trails Clinton by roughly 2 million votes nationally.

___

10:10 a.m.

A senior Donald Trump adviser is calling Hillary Clinton's decision to join a recount effort "incredible" and noting that the president-elect has not ruled out pursuing a criminal investigation into his former Democratic rival.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNN's "State of the Nation" that Trump has not ruled out a criminal probe into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state, even though Trump recently indicated he'd rather not do so.

Conway said, "He's been incredibly gracious and magnanimous to Secretary Clinton at a time when, for whatever reason, her folks are saying they will join in a recount to try to somehow undo the 70-plus electoral votes that he beat her by."

She added, "The idea that we are going to drag this out now where the president-elect has been incredibly magnanimous to the Clintons and to the Obamas is pretty incredible."

Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to condemn the Green-Party backed recount effort as "a scam." Clinton's team joined the effort in Wisconsin after Green Party nominee Jill Stein filed paperwork formally requesting a recount.

___

10 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has personal concerns with the prospect of Mitt Romney being selected as secretary of state.

Conway told CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press" that many Trump loyalists feel betrayed by Romney's opposition to Trump's candidacy during the campaign. She said she's not even sure whether Romney voted for Trump.