The Latest: Trump, Trudeau to confer on women in workforce

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a round table discussion about women in the workforce on Monday.

The event shows the rising policy influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump, who has stressed her commitment to issues like child care.

A White House official says the two countries will launch a task force called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.

The official says Trudeau's office reached out to discuss working on a joint effort, noting that this was seen as an area of shared interest between both leaders.

Ivanka Trump has been a vocal advocate for policies benefiting working women. The White House official says Ivanka Trump was involved in recruiting participants and setting the agenda for the meeting and will attend.

The White House official requested anonymity to provide details in advance of the meeting.

A Democratic senator claims that "a few" of his Republican colleagues have expressed concern to him about President Donald Trump's mental health.

Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota says the concern stems from questions about Trump's truthfulness.

Franken tells CNN's "State of the Union" that the concern arises "in the way that we all have this suspicion" that "he lies a lot."

Franken cites Trump's groundless claim that he would have won the popular vote in the presidential race if not for 3 million to 5 million immigrants in the country illegally voting for his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

And Trump is said to have told some senators in a private meeting at the White House that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state.

President Donald Trump is hoping to have more members of his Cabinet on board this week — if the Republican-controlled Senate acts as expected.

Senators are to vote Monday evening on banker Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-chin), Trump's pick to lead the Treasury Department, and Obama administrator holdover David Shulkin to be promoted to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Shulkin's path has been fairly smooth so far. But that's not been the case for Mnuchin.

Democrats complain that he failed to protect thousands of homeowners from unnecessary foreclosures when he headed OneWest Bank. Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee unanimously voted in favor of Mnuchin after committee Democrats boycotted the vote.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Mnuchin on Sunday afternoon at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A top White House aide says it's not up to him to say whether President Donald Trump retains confidence in national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Policy director Stephen Miller says the White House didn't give him anything specific to say about Flynn during Miller's appearances on the Sunday news shows. Miller calls it "an important matter" and "a sensitive matter" best answered by Trump, Vice President Mike Pence or chief of staff Reince Priebus.

At issue is whether Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions in calls with Russia's ambassador while President Barack Obama was still in office. The conversations may have broken U.S. law aimed at barring private citizens from conducting diplomacy.

A Washington Post report last week contradicted Flynn's previous denials, as well as those made by Vice President Mike Pence in a televised interview.

President Donald Trump is praising the actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers for the recent "enforcement surge" that officials say is targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records.

Trump tweets that "the crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!"

Advocacy groups contend the government has rounded large numbers of people as part of stepped-up enforcement. The agency calls the effort no different from enforcement actions carried out in the past.

Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the emphasis is on deporting those he calls "criminal aliens" and who "pose a threat to public safety."