The Latest: Beer truck in Stockholm attack was hijacked

A body, centre at rught, lies on the ground on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Andreas Schyman, TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the truck crashing into a department store in central Stockholm. (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Photos at the scene in downtown Stockholm show that the truck which crashed into a major department store, killing several people, is a large beer truck.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday. Photos showed the beer truck sticking out of the Ahlens department store.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene, though it wasn't clear who fired them.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the truck crash "is an act of terror" that has killed at least two people. He says one person has been arrested in the attack.

Swedish media report that up to five people have been killed, and Sweden's intelligence agency says many people have been injured in the crash.

4:10 p.m.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates that a truck which has crashed into a major department store in downtown Stockholm is "a terror attack."

Lofven says at least two people have been killed in the attack Friday afternoon on the Ahlens store.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five people have been killed in the attack but police could not immediately confirm that. Swedish radio says at least three people have died.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

4 p.m.

Swedish radio says a truck has crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people.

Swedish police are urging people to avoid central Stockholm around the downtown Sergels Torg square, and Swedish news agency TT says subway traffic has been shut down in the area.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five have been killed but police could not immediately confirm.

Sweden's Intelligence Agency says on its web page that there is "a large number of injured" in the truck crash.

3:40 p.m.

Pictures published by Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet show that a truck has ploughed into the upscale Ahlens department store in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired.

People in the area are fleeing the scene.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet, another daily that "we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream." He says "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

The store is part of a Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at the street level.

3:10 p.m.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.

Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired. People in the area are fleeing the scene.

The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.