The Latest: 3 arrested in connection with overpass collapse

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the collapse of a section of an interstate in Atlanta (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

Officials say three people have been arrested in connection with a massive fire under Interstate 85 in Atlanta that caused a portion of the bridge to collapse.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence confirms the suspects were arrested Friday. He identified them as Basil Eleby, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas. Eleby faces a charge of criminal damage to property, while Bruner and Thomas each was charged with criminal trespass.

Florence did not have ages or hometowns of the three, all of whom were being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Florence did not say how they were developed as suspects but noted they were interviewed throughout the day and law enforcement subsequently made the arrests.

He would not discuss how the fire was started or why, saying those details would be released as the investigation progresses.

___

1:55 p.m.

Officials say they haven't determined the cause of a raging fire that collapsed an elevated span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta, where commuters can expect months of traffic headaches during lengthy repairs.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray told news reporters Friday the site beneath the collapsed roadway was used to store noncombustible, state-owned construction materials.

They included coils of plastic conduit used in fiber optic networks.

McMurry said at least 350 feet of Interstate 85 northbound and southbound will have to be replaced, a job he said would take months. He would not give a more specific timeline.

Atlanta Fire Chief Joel Baker noted that even noncombustible materials can still burn. He said the materials burning beneath the collapsed span "generated a whole lot of heat."

___

1:45 p.m.

An expert in structural engineering says intense heat from a raging fire could have caused an elevated section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta to degrade and eventually collapse.

Lauren Stewart is the director of the Structural Engineering and Materials Laboratory at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. She said Friday that even steel-reinforced concrete is susceptible to breaking down in fires that "burn for long periods and with high heat."

A raging fire Thursday afternoon caused a 350-foot section of the interstate to collapse north of downtown Atlanta. Officials say commuters and travelers will have to use alternate routes for months while repairs are made.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

___

1:20 p.m.

Officials say commuter behavior shifted quickly after a section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed amid a massive fire, shutting down the busy highway for at least the next several months.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said there was a 70 percent decrease Friday morning in the number of cars on the sections of I-85 leading up to the now-closed section. There was also a 20 to 25 percent increase in traffic on the major roads surrounding the interstate, he said.

Keith Parker, CEO of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, said there was a 25 percent surge in ridership and a nearly 80 percent increase in sales Friday morning.

Parker called it "an opportunity to make sure everyone knows that there are alternatives to driving alone."

___

1 p.m.

Federal transportation officials have awarded $10 million in emergency funds to help repair a collapsed section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta.

A U.S. Department of Transportation news release says Secretary Elaine Chao spoke to Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Friday and let him know about the money. The overpass collapsed during the Thursday afternoon rush hour after a massive fire broke out beneath the interstate in an area used to store construction materials.

The agency says the "quick release" funding will be used to restore emergency access and begin the most critical repairs in the next few weeks. The funds for short-term repairs "can make long-term repair work possible in the weeks ahead."

The bridge was built in 1953 and reconstructed in 1985 to accommodate higher traffic volumes.

___

12:10 p.m.

Georgia's governor says the federal government is offering help that will let the state, city and private contractors "immediately" assess the damage and begin repairs after a section of Interstate 85 collapsed amid a massive fire.