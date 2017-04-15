The Latest: Police: 16 hurt in train station stampede

New York Fire Dept. EMTs make their way to a track at Penn Station, Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York. A New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey. Authorities say the Northeast Corridor train became disabled Friday due to an Amtrak overhead power problem. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a train stuck in a tunnel for three hours and chaos at the station after it finally arrived (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

The New York Police Department says 16 people have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a stampede at New York's Penn Station when Amtrak police used a stun gun to subdue a disruptive man.

The stampede happened Friday evening after a New Jersey Transit train with 1,200 passengers aboard made it to the station after being stuck in a Hudson River tunnel for nearly three hours. Authorities say the train became disabled Friday afternoon, when Amtrak was experiencing overhead power problems.

The overcrowded train station erupted in panic when Amtrak police used a Taser to subdue the man. Amtrak says he wasn't a passenger from the disabled train.

___

10:45 p.m.

A New Jersey Transit train with 1,200 passengers aboard has made it to New York's Penn Station after being stuck in a Hudson River tunnel for nearly three hours. The chaotic scene escalated to pandemonium when Amtrak police used a stun gun to subdue a disruptive man in the station, sparking a stampede.

It's the latest in a series of recent rail problems plaguing the metropolitan area.

Authorities say the train became disabled Friday afternoon, when Amtrak was experiencing overhead power problems.

NJ Transit says it's working with Amtrak to determine the cause of the problem.

Trains derailed at Penn Station last week and three weeks ago, but no injuries were reported.

___

7:20 p.m.

A New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard has made it to New York's Penn Station after being stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey for nearly three hours.

Authorities say the train became disabled around 3:25 p.m. Friday due to an Amtrak overhead power problem.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman says the train finally reached Penn Station just before 6 p.m.

The loss of power caused delays of an hour or more on both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

Amtrak is assessing the extent of the damage.

A passenger from the disabled train became belligerent and sparked a stampede among passengers leaving the overcrowded station.

Police said reports that shots were fired at the station are not true.

___

5:35 p.m.

A New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

Authorities say the Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 3:40 p.m. Friday due to an Amtrak overhead power problem. The train had departed from Trenton and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station in New York at 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported, and there are no reports of anyone needing assistance.

Officials say delays of up to 45 minutes were reported into and out of Penn Station. A rescue train was being dispatched to push the train into Penn Station.

Amtrak workers are in the tunnel assessing the extent of the damage.

___

5:25 p.m.

A New Jersey Transit train with several hundred passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

Authorities say the Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 3:40 p.m. Friday due to a loss of power in the tunnel. The train had departed from Trenton and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station in New York at 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported, and there are no reports of anyone needing assistance.

Officials say delays of up to 45 minutes were reported into and out of Penn Station. A rescue train was being dispatched to push the train into Penn Station.

Amtrak workers are in the tunnel assessing the extent of the damage.