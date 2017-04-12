The Latest: Russia says Assad's removal benefits extremists

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Tillerson's Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow (all times local):

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is warning that Syrian President Bashar Assad's removal would profit the Islamic State group.

Lavrov criticized the Western focus on ousting Assad, saying that it would derail international efforts to combat the Islamic State group and other extremists in Syria.

He issued the warning after talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday,

Lavrov insisted that confronting the Islamic State group should take priority over removing Assad from power.

He said: "It's in our interests not to allow the Islamic State and (the al-Qaida branch in Syria) to hold court in Damascus."

Lavrov also is warning the U.S. and its allies against blaming Assad's government for a deadly chemical attack last week until the U.N. has investigated the attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the allegations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election haven't been proven.

Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow hasn't seen "a single fact, or even a hint at facts" proving the U.S. allegations of Russian interference.

He added that Russia would consider such facts, if they are provided.

Lavrov discussed the allegations at a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said that Russia meddled in U.S. presidential campaign and election to help Donald Trump win.

The U.S. Congress has been conducting a probe into alleged links between Trump's campaign officials and Russia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he did not discuss changes in sanctions against Russia during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

President Donald Trump's repeated campaign calls for improving relations with Russia had led to speculation that Washington might remove or dilute sanctions imposed against Russia for its interference in Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea.

Tillerson met with Putin and Lavrov on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is warning against an international effort to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad from power.

Lavrov cited the Western experience in Iraq and Libya to argue that the ouster of autocratic rulers by external forces leads to chaos.

He insisted that Russia wasn't holding on to Assad, but supports dialogue between various Syrian factions to determine the country's future and to preserve it as a united, secular state.

Lavrov spoke Wednesday after several hours of talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that focused on tensions in Syria following a deadly chemical attack there.

He sought to downplay the rift with the U.S. on Syria and other issues, saying that differences between Moscow and Washington aren't insurmountable. He added that Moscow and Washington understand each other better after the talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow has no intention to shield anyone responsible for the latest chemical attack in Syria.

Lavrov said Wednesday that a United Nations chemical weapons watchdog must conduct an "objective and unbiased probe" into the chemical attack that killed dozens of people.

Speaking after several hours of talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he said Russia has no intention to "shield anyone."

But Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's view that the Syrian government wasn't responsible for the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Syria.

Moscow has insisted that the civilians who died there were killed by toxic agents released from a rebel chemical arsenal struck by Syrian warplanes.

___

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says relations between Moscow and Washington are "at a low point" and marked by serious distrust.

Tillerson spoke at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He met with both Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin earlier Wednesday.

Tillerson says the United State is confident in its assessment that Syria used chemical weapons in a bombing last week and alleged that Syria has used such weapons more than 50 times in the past.

Last week's attack prompted Washington to launch a barrage of Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian air base.