The Latest: Tiger Woods' DUI hearing postponed

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Woods is expected to enter Friday, Oct. 27, is one of several across the U.S. aimed at reducing the number of repeat offenders and backlogs of court cases. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Tiger Woods' expected plea deal in his driving under the influence case (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The hearing where Tiger Woods is expected to enter a diversion program for intoxicated drivers has been postponed.

The hearing has been moved to Friday instead of Wednesday as originally scheduled. No reason was given for the change.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.

Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.

___

The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Tiger Woods is expected to enter is one of several across the country aimed at dropping the number of repeat offenders while helping reduce the backlog of court cases.

