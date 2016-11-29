The Latest: Pence offers support after Ohio State attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

7:05 p.m.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is offering support to the families of a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University.

Speaking to reporters at Trump Tower Monday night, Pence said, "Our hearts go out to the families of those affected in Ohio ... a tragic attack." He added that "our prayers are with them all."

Eleven people were hurt in the attack Monday. A Somali-born university student plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife before he was shot to death by an officer. Police said they are investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

___

5 p.m.

The presidential election may be over, but the money hunt continues.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to attend what would be his first post-election fundraiser on Dec. 7 in New York City. It's a $5,000-per-person breakfast to benefit his transition effort. More than 60 people are listed as hosts for the event, according to the invitation, obtained by The Associated Press.

Although the federal government — through taxpayer money — covers at least $6 million in transition costs, incoming presidents typically supplement that with outside fundraising. To maintain access to the federal money, the president-elect cannot accept more than $5,000 per individual donor.

Separately, Trump is also raising money to pay for multimillion-dollar inauguration festivities in January.

___

4:10 p.m.

Even when President-elect Donald Trump isn't around, visitors to Trump Tower still get quite a show.

On Monday afternoon in the Manhattan luxury building's lobby, two street performers dressed as "Naked Cowboys" in boots, cowboy hats and colorful robes serenaded a crowd that included gawkers, journalists and Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

Conway laughed and chatted with the two performers and stood with them while they sang a song about Trump building a wall. She did not respond to requests from reporters to answer questions.

Trump has been ensconced in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.

___

4 p.m.

Retired Gen. David Petraeus says he had a "very good conversation" with President-elect Donald Trump.

The former CIA director met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York City Monday afternoon. He says the two spoke for about an hour and says Trump "showed a great grasp of a variety of the challenges that are out there."

Petraeus, who could be in line for a Cabinet nomination, says the two will "see where it goes from here." He did not respond to questions about whether Trump had offered him a job in the new administration.

Petraeus was President Barack Obama's CIA director in 2011-12 before resigning amid the disclosure that he had an affair with his biographer and shared highly classified information with her.

___

2:45 p.m.

A lawyer for Green Party candidate Jill Stein's campaign has notified the Michigan elections board that it will seek a recount of the presidential election results.

Mark Brewer told the Board of State Canvassers that the recount petition will be filed on Wednesday. The board on Monday certified Republican Donald Trump's 10,704-vote win over Democrat Hillary Clinton out of nearly 4.8 million ballots cast.

Brewer, a former Michigan Democratic Party chairman, says about 84,000 Michigan voters cast ballots but not in the presidential race — a higher number than in the past. He says tabulator machines are known to not count every vote and are vulnerable to hacking.

The state's recount policy is to count every ballot by hand.

___

2:15 p.m.

Jill Stein is on track to raise twice as much for an election recount effort than she did for her own failed Green Party presidential bid.

Fueled by the social media hashtag #recount2016 and millions of dispirited Hillary Clinton voters, Stein's recount effort in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania had already netted $6.3 million by Monday, according to her campaign website.

That's millions more than the roughly $3.5 million she raised during her entire campaign.

Stein said she is "proud to stand up for election integrity" regardless of whether it changes the outcome of the presidential race.

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard constitutional law professor, said that recounts are "entirely within the law" and that Stein's effort is probably aimed more at "trying to gain attention and establish herself as a national player."