The Latest: Iraqi couple to US, Jordan airline touts flights

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the lawsuit involving President Donald Trump's executive order restraining immigration (all times local):

10 a.m.

An Iraqi couple whose plans to resettle in the U.S. were dashed by President Donald Trump's travel ban are now on their way to New York.

Mariam Ali Hussein waited months for a visa in order to be reunited with her husband, Samah Yousef, who has a U.S. passport. The visa finally came through just days before Trump ordered a ban on travelers from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority nations.

Hussein said she had resigned her job, expecting to move, but then "suddenly our lives turned upside down" after the surprise ban. She was overjoyed when she received word that a U.S. judge had suspended the order.

She and her husband flew out of Baghdad on Monday, with plans to transit in Cairo. There are no direct flights from Baghdad to the United States, but flights to the usual transit hubs of Cairo, Amman and Istanbul are booked solid.

__

9:55 a.m.

Jordan's national airline is drumming up business for U.S.-bound flights in a light-hearted advertisement. It follows a U.S. judge's temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting those from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Airline spokesman Basel Kilani said Monday that Royal Jordanian is offering discounts of up to 20 percent for flights to Chicago, New York and Detroit. The ad reads: "Fly to the U.S. now that you're allowed to" and had the word "ban" edited graphically to read "bon" in "bon voyage."

Jordan is not one of the black-listed countries, but serves as a regional travel hub.

Kilani says RJ blocked four passengers from boarding after Trump's initial Jan. 29 ban, and that there were also some cancellations. He did not provide figures.

The spokesman says the ban was bad for business.

__

8:45 a.m.

John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, both former secretaries of state, are joining former top U.S. national security officials in asking the courts to continue blocking President Donald Trump's recent immigration order.

Most of the former officials served under President Barack Obama. They said travel restrictions on seven Muslim-majority nations would disrupt "thousands" of lives," while likely "endangering U.S. troops in the field" and hurting partnerships with other countries to combat terrorism.

The group wrote that the order will aid the Islamic State group's "propaganda effort and serve its recruitment message by feeding into the narrative that the United States is at war with Islam." They add: "Blanket bans of certain countries or classes of people are beneath the dignity of the nation and Constitution that we each took oaths to protect."

The six-page document was provided to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The San Francisco-based appeals court has already turned down a Justice Department request to set aside immediately a Seattle judge's ruling that put a temporary hold on the ban nationwide.

___

4:30 a.m.

Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court it would "unleash chaos again" if it lifted an order temporarily halting President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In briefs filed early Monday morning with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington state and Minnesota said Trump's travel ban harmed residents, businesses and universities and was unconstitutional.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration's request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge's ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide but sought briefs from both Washington state and the federal government. The Justice Department has until Monday afternoon to file its court motion.

Trump's order a caused confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompted nationwide airport protests and led to multiple court challenges.

The federal government has until later today to respond to the state's briefs.

___

3:32 a.m.

Dozens of tech companies, including giants like Apple, Google, and Uber, are siding with Washington state as it fights President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.