The Latest: Tecau, Rojer win 1st US Open men's doubles title

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after winning his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

1:50 p.m.

The 12th-seeded team of Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands won their first U.S. Open men's doubles championship.

Tecau and Rojer defeated the 11th-seeded Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

This is the second Grand Slam title for Tecau and Rojer, who won Wimbledon in 2015.

Tecau and Rojer eliminated top-seeded Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the semifinals.

The two Lopezes, who are not related, won the 2016 French Open.

1 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro will meet in one U.S. Open men's semifinal. Pablo Carreno Busta and Kevin Anderson will play in the other.

The matches Friday offer quite a contrast in experience and name recognition.

Neither Carreno Busta nor Anderson has played in a semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament.

The other semifinal features a pair of past champions at Flushing Meadows. Nadal won the tournament in 2010 and 2013 for two of his 15 Grand Slam titles. Del Potro was the U.S. Open champion in 2009, when he beat Nadal in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the final.

This time, he takes on those two greats of the game in reverse order: del Potro beat Federer in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

