The Latest: Tampa to host 2018 All-Star Game

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) is congratulated by center Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring a goal as Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) waits for play to resume during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Pittsburgh. A shot at a second straight Stanley Cup beckons for the Penguins. But the group that escaped against Ottawa may not be the dynamo that stormed to a title last year. That doesn't mean Pittsburgh is any less dangerous. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tampa will host the 2018 All-Star weekend, the surest sign yet that the NHL will actually bypass the Olympics.

The Lightning had been rumored to host the event, which will take place Jan. 27-28 at Amalie Arena, but the Olympics remained the elephant in the room. The league has said since early April that it won't be sending players to Pyeongchang and would be making its 2017-18 schedule as normal, but some held out hope.

The previous time the NHL held an All-Star weekend and sent players to the Olympics was 1998, the first of five trips to the Games.

Bettman also announced that the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs' previously-reported outdoor game at the Naval Academy will be the start of a series of outdoor games at U.S. service academies.

___

6 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are set to each get an important player back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says winger Patric Hornqvist will be back after missing the past six games with an undisclosed injury. Predators captain Mike Fisher says he's "ready to rock" after missing two games with his own undisclosed injury.

Hornqvist hadn't played since May 13, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators. Sullivan called wingers Carl Hagelin and Jake Guentzel game-time decisions.

In addition to Fisher, Nashville could get forward Craig Smith back after the forward missed 12 of the past 13 games with an undisclosed injury. Fisher and Smith took part in the team's morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

___

More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey