The Latest: Russia calls for renewed truce efforts in Syria

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Mekdad denied opposition charges that government forces used poison gas in their attacks on eastern Ghouta. Mekdad added that insurgents groups in the eastern Ghouta are preparing "to fabricate" more such attacks to blame the Syrian army. (SANA via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the developments in Syria (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Russia's U.N. ambassador says an immediate cease-fire in Syria "would have been utopian" and that Moscow prefers a preliminary agreement ahead of sustained de-escalation in all areas, not just the suburbs of Damascus.

Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that "this is the only realistic way forward," and that it was part of a cease-fire adopted by the council last month. He said Russia is trying to implement that cease-fire, which has done little to stop the heavy fighting in eastern Ghouta, outside the capital.

He defended Syrian and Russian military operations there, saying "the suburbs of Damascus cannot remain a hotbed of terrorism." He accused militants, including those linked to al-Qaida, of undermining the cease-fire.

The Russian ambassador also warned of a "disinformation campaign" aimed at blaming Syrian authorities for chemical attacks, saying al-Qaida-linked militants were behind a March 5 chlorine attack in eastern Ghouta.

He said such allegations are aimed at preparing the ground for the "unilateral use of force against sovereign Syria," alluding to earlier remarks by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who warned of another military response if the gas attacks continue.

___

7:15 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning Syria that the United States is prepared to take military action again for chemical attacks that are killing and wounding Syrian civilians.

Nikki Haley said that since the Security Council adopted a resolution 15 days ago demanding a cease-fire throughout Syria without delay there have been three allegations of chlorine gas attacks during a stepped up military campaign against rebels.

"This is no cease-fire," she told the council on Monday. "The cease-fire has failed."

She recalled the U.S. warning after last year's sarin gas attack on Khan Sheikhoun, which an expert panel blamed on President Bashar Assad's government, that it would take action if the council didn't.

"The Security Council failed to act and the United States successfully struck the air base from which Assad had launched this chemical attack," Haley said. "We repeat that warning today ... the United States is prepared to act if we must."

She accused Syria, Russia and Iran of using a loophole in the cease-fire resolution allowing military actions against al-Qaida and Islamic State militants to bomb and shell schools, hospitals and "continue starving and pummeling hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrian civilians."

Haley said the U.S. is circulating a new resolution eliminating that loophole and demanding an immediate cease-fire in Damascus and the suburbs of eastern Ghouta to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate the wounded and critically ill.

___

6:15 p.m.

The U.N. secretary-general says attacks on the Damascus suburbs of eastern Ghouta have intensified since the adoption of a U.N. resolution demanding a cease-fire, with Syrian government forces driving rebels from more than 60 percent of the area.

Antonio Guterres said Monday that the eastern Ghouta enclave is "now split into three separate pockets."

Guterres was briefing the Security Council on implementation of the resolution 15 days after its unanimous adoption. It demanded a cease-fire without delay for at least 30 days to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid and evacuate the wounded and critically ill.

He noted that the Syrian conflict enters its eighth year on Thursday, saying "there has been no cessation of hostilities" and the "humanitarian and human rights situation is becoming more desperate by the day."

Guterres said only one aid convoy has entered eastern Ghouta — making two separate deliveries — and "to our knowledge not one critically sick or wounded person has yet been evacuated."

___

5:40 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says France is the most active country in the diplomatic field regarding Syria, after his predecessor called for no-fly zones.

At a news conference during a visit to Varanasi, India, on Monday, Macron said his country's actions at the United Nations are "unprecedented." He said "there's no other country as active as us to get diplomatic results."

Former French President Francois Hollande called Monday for no-fly zones over Syria's Kurdish-held area of Afrin and the eastern Ghouta enclave. Hollande said Macron should keep supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters in Syria and put pressure on Russia through potential sanctions.