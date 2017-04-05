The Latest: Russian says rebel-held town in Syria exposed

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the suspected chemical attack in Syria (all times local):

4 a.m.

The Russian Defense Ministry says a rebel-held town in northern Syria has been exposed to toxic agents from a rebel arsenal hit by a Syrian air strike.

The ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement early Wednesday that the Russian military assets registered a Syrian air force strike Tuesday on weapons depots and ammunition factory on the eastern outskirts of the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Konashenkov said chemical weapons produced by the factory were used in Iraq.

He added that the same type of chemical weapons had been previously used by the rebels in Aleppo, where they had caused symptoms similar to those seen in images from Khan Sheikhoun.

Konashenkov said that Russia had provided relevant ground samples from Aleppo to the international chemical weapons watchdog.

The Russian statement follows an international outcry over what was described as a chemical weapons attack on Khan Sheikhoun.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 58 people died, including 11 children.

Both Russia and Syria both have denied launching the chemical attack.

___

11 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia and Iran bear "great moral responsibility" for deaths from an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Tillerson is calling on Russia and Iran to use their influence over Syrian President Bashar Assad to prevent future chemical weapons attacks. He says they bear moral responsibility because they have declared themselves to be the guarantors of a ceasefire they helped broker in Astana, Kazakhstan.

He says in a statement that Iran and Russia shouldn't have any illusions about Assad or his intentions. Tillerson says anyone using chemical weapons to attack his own people must be held accountable for a "fundamental disregard for human decency."

Tillerson says the chemical weapons attack makes clear that Assad operates "with brutal, unabashed barbarism." He says Syria needs a "genuine ceasefire" and that anyone supporting armed combatants there must help ensure compliance.

___

9:40 p.m.

The United Nations says it isn't in a position to independently verify reports of a chemical attack in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply disturbed" at the incident.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. chief extends "his heartfelt condolences to victims of the incident and their families."

He pointed to the OPCW, the international chemical weapons watchdog, which announced that it has started gathering information to determine if chemical weapons were used.

Dujarric said Gutteres recalled the U.N. Security Council determination that the use of chemical weapons threatens international peace and security, and if confirmed "constitutes a serious violation of international law."

Russia and China vetoed a Western-backed resolution on Feb. 28 aimed at holding the Syrian government accountable for three previous attacks involving chlorine gas.

The council scheduled an emergency meeting on the attack Wednesday morning.

___

8:45 p.m.

The United States says if a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria is what it appears to be, it is "clearly a war crime."

That's according to a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official says both the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are currently gathering information about the attack.

The attack comes as the U.S. has been softening its stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad's future and leaving open the possibility the U.S. could cooperate with Assad's government on fighting the Islamic State group. But the U.S. official says that's "highly unlikely." He says the U.S. isn't currently focused on that possibility.

He says the Syrian government's behavior would have to change before the U.S. would seriously consider that step.

— Josh Lederman in Washington

___

8:30 p.m.

Syria's Foreign Ministry says Damascus is committed to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention it joined in 2013, denying its military has used such ordinance in an attack against civilians in northern Syria.

In comments to the official news agency SANA, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday the country's military has no chemical weapons of any type and has "not used them before or later and doesn't seek to acquire them."