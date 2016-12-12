The Latest: Syria claims 99 percent control of Aleppo

In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, Syrian army soldiers fire their weapons during a battle with insurgents at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria. The Syrian military said on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, that it had gained control of 98 percent of eastern Aleppo, previously a rebel-held enclave, leaving only a small sliver of territory in the city packed with rebels and civilians who are being squeezed under fire. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Syrian state TV says government forces and their allies now control 99 percent of the northern city of Aleppo's formerly rebel-held neighborhoods.

The channel says on Monday night that the army has seized control of the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood and cleared it of all opposition fighters.

The pro-government al-Ikhbaria TV says the "terrorist groups" withdrew from the al-Sukkari neighborhood. Earlier Monday, troops captured the al-Fardous and Sheikh Saeed neighborhoods.

Syrian troops backed by Russian airstrikes and militias from across the region launched a large-scale offensive on eastern Aleppo last month and are on the verge of driving the rebels from the city. Doing so would hand President Bashar Assad his greatest victory yet in the 5 ½-year civil war.

___

8 p.m.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is speculating that the seizure of Palmyra by the Islamic State group was engineered by the U.S.-led coalition to divert attention from the situation in Aleppo.

Speaking Monday in Belgrade, Serbia, Lavrov said the fact that the IS militants were able to sneak out of Mosul and move across the territory patrolled by warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition raises the thought that "it has been staged to give a respite to bandits in eastern Aleppo."

While Lavrov stopped short of leveling direct accusations at the U.S., the statement reflected Moscow's deep suspicions of Washington's intentions.

Lavrov said talks with the U.S. on a rebel withdrawal from Aleppo failed because Washington insisted it should be preceded by a cease-fire, while Moscow opposed it, arguing it would give the rebels a chance to regroup.

___

6:15 p.m.

France's President Francois Hollande is pleading for a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee and get access to food and medical aid, as the Syrian government forces say they have gained control of 98 percent of eastern Aleppo.

Hollande said "there cannot be any solution without a cease-fire," after a meeting in Paris Monday with Riad Hijab, head of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee.

Hollande said France will continue to back Syria's opposition in its fight against the Islamic State group and other extremist groups, and at the same time against the regime of Syrian president Bashar Assad.

Hijab said, "if the regime is making progress in Aleppo districts, that doesn't mean we will offer concessions" on the opposition demand that Assad leave power.

___

6 p.m.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault says Russia is using double talk and lies to undermine the effort to produce a cease-fire in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Ayrault said Monday that "there is Russian double talk and a form of permanent lying. On one hand they say they're negotiating a cease-fire, on the other they continue the war."

He told reporters in Brussels that Russia's tactics are aimed at "saving the regime of Bashar Assad and bringing about the fall of Aleppo."

Ayrault accused Russia of "pretending to fight terrorism while concentrating in fact on Aleppo and leaving room for (the Islamic State group), which is in the process of retaking Palmyra."

___

4:50 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists say the Islamic State group has detained dozens of people in and around Palmyra after capturing the ancient city from government forces.

Mohammed Hassan al-Homsi, a native of the city who runs Palmyra News Network, said on Monday that many people were detained while fleeing the fighting, and that 15 pro-government fighters were also captured.

Osama Khatib, a Palmyra native who fled to Turkey years ago and has contacts in the area, said contact was lost with some 100 families who fled the fighting.

A video released by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency showed the extremists holding three young men believed to be pro-government fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS fighters are on the verge of imposing a siege on a nearby army base known as T4.

___

4:40 p.m.

A U.S. official says Russian diplomats have refused an American proposal for a temporary halt to the fighting in Syria's Aleppo to allow the safe departure of people from a rapidly collapsing rebel enclave.

The American proposal came during weekend talks in Geneva between U.S. and Russian experts that were billed by U.N. and Russian officials as an important moment in trying to stop the bloodshed in the northern city.