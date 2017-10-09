The Latest: Airport footage shows Kim on gurney

In this image made from Feb. 13, 2017, video provided by Fuji TV, Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is stretchered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. Japan's Fuji TV broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, what it described as exclusive airport security videos showing an unconscious Kim being taken on a stretcher to an elevator. It said he was being taken to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital. Kim died on the way to the hospital. (Fuji TV via AP)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the trial in Malaysia of two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader (all times local):

An airport security video shows the half brother of North Korea's leader, apparently unconscious on a gurney and being occasionally given oxygen by attendants as they waited two minutes for an elevator at Kuala Lumpur's international airport.

The video reviewed by The Associated Press on Monday shows what may be Kim Jong Nam's last recorded moments of life after he fell perilously ill at the airport.

One of the five people with him in a staff-only area of the airport summons the elevator, which takes more than a minute to arrive. Even then, they don't leave for nearly another minute after one of the five, who is trying to leave the secure area through a door, discovers she is locked in.

Two women are on trial in Malaysia for allegedly killing Kim by smearing VX nerve agent on his face at the behest of men believed to be North Korean agents. Both say they thought they were part of a harmless prank.

The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader has been deferred a day after the participants visited a high-security laboratory to view VX-tainted evidence.

Government chemist Raja Subramaniam spent more than an hour showing the evidence to the judge, lawyers and the two accused Monday morning.

Selvi Sandrasegaram, one of the lawyers for Indonesian Siti Aisyah, said Raja conducted the session in a small room inside the laboratory at the chemist department. She said she was in the room, as were Vietnamese accused Doan Thi Huong and two police officers. The others watched through a glass screen outside the room.

The trial was originally due to resume in the court building after lunch but the lawyer said the judge deferred it after Raja said he was exhausted.

Raja testified last week that VX nerve agent was found on the women's clothing as well as Huong's fingernail clippings.

The two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader have arrived at a Malaysian laboratory under tight security to view evidence contaminated with the poison prosecutors say the women rubbed on Kim Jong Nam's face.

The evidence they are to view are samples of the women's clothing that will be formally submitted as evidence. Judges often visit crime scenes as part of trial proceedings in Malaysia.

A government chemist testified in the trial last week that he found VX in tests on the women's clothing. And another witnesses testified that acute VX poisoning was the cause of Kim's death.

The trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader enters its second week with the court moving temporarily to a high-security laboratory to view evidence contaminated with VX nerve agent.

The judge, prosecutors, defense lawyers and the Indonesian and Vietnamese suspects are to visit the laboratory for chemical weapons analysis Monday morning to examine samples of the women's clothing before they are formally submitted as evidence.

Such a move is not unusual in criminal cases in Malaysia, where judges often visit crime scenes.

After the lab visit, defense lawyers are expected to cross-examine a government chemist who has testified VX was found on the women's clothing.

Earlier witnesses have testified the chemical weapon was the cause of Kim Jong Nam's death.