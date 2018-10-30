Correction: Shooting-Synagogue-The Latest story

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In a story Oct. 29 about developments in the aftermath of the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, The Associated Press erroneously reported the professional position of Cecil and David Rosenthal's sister. She is state Rep. Dan Frankel's former chief of staff, not his current chief of staff.

A corrected version of the story is below:

The Latest: Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty

U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh says he's asking the attorney general to approve the death penalty for synagogue shooting suspect

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty against Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

Brady says he has begun the process to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions' approval as required by law to pursue a capital case against Bowers.

Brady says multiple search warrants have been issued in the investigation of Bowers, a long-haul trucker who worked as an independent contractor.

Police responding to the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue wounded Bowers and arrested him. Bowers is scheduled to appear in court early Monday afternoon for a hearing.

___

7:15 p.m.

Bernice and Sylvan Simon were always ready to help others, and "they always did it with a smile."

That's how longtime friend Jo Stepaniak remembers her neighbors of decades in a townhouse community on the outskirts of Pittsburgh.

Eighty-six-year-old Sylvan Simon was a retired accountant with a good sense of humor, the kind of person his former rabbi felt comfortable joking with after Sylvan Simon broke his arm a couple of weeks ago.

Bernice Simon was a former nurse. Neighbors say the 84-year-old loved classical music and devoted time to charitable work.

Emeritus Rabbi Alvin Berkun says both Simons were "an active, steady," and devoted presence at Tree of Life synagogue.

The couple was among those massacred Saturday at the temple, where the Simons married in a candlelight ceremony in 1956.

___

6:50 p.m.

At least 2,000 mourners packed Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh and thousands more stood outside at a vigil for the 11 who were killed during Sabbath services at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he began services at 9:45, and the shooting started a few minutes later.

He said there were 12 in the sanctuary at the time, most sitting in the back.

Myers said: "I helped pull out the people that I could from the front. But, alas, I had eight people in the back. One fortunately survived."

Myers said: "I'm a survivor. I'm a mourner."

He added: "Seven of my congregants were shot dead in my sanctuary. My holy place has been defiled."

___

6:20 p.m.

The rabbi of the New Light Congregation who is credited with shepherding some of the congregants behind a door and saving their lives during Saturday's shooting spoke at a vigil in Pittsburgh Sunday night. Rabbi Jonathan Perlman's voice cracked with emotion as he spoke of losing three pillars of the community who, he said, "would give you the shirt off their back." He said they volunteered not only at the synagogue but in the community at large.

Said Perlman: "What happened yesterday will not break us. We will continue to thrive and sing and worship and learn together."

He added: "We will not be ruined by this event."

___

5:55 p.m.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the nation's capital to remember the 11 congregants killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

A vigil was held Sunday evening in Washington's Dupont Circle to pay tribute to those killed a day earlier at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Mourners sang and prayed together. Others held lit candles and held signs, including one that read "Tree of Life victims deserve better."

Some in the crowd wept as the names of the 11 victims were read aloud.

Police say the suspected gunman, Robert Bowers, told police he wanted to "kill Jews."

Eight men and three women were killed when Bowers opened fire. The FBI said he was armed with an AR-15 rifle and three handguns.

Bowers faces federal and state charges. He's due in court Monday.

___

4:25 p.m.

Two brothers killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting were an inseparable, warm-hearted pair who never missed Saturday services.