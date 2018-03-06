The Latest: Indiana man killed in standoff wore body armor

In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team talk near the house with the armed suspect during a standoff in Terre Haute, Ind. A police standoff entered its second day Tuesday outside a home where a shooting suspect is holed up. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on an Indiana police standoff following the shooting of two people (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man shot dead by an Indiana State Police tactical team, ending a two-day standoff, was wearing body armor and had told acquaintances that he wanted a shootout with officers.

Terre Haute police spokesman Officer Ryan Adamson says the man was wearing body armor when he was killed shortly after noon Tuesday in the city about 70 miles west of Indianapolis. His name hasn't been released.

Police Chief John Plasse says acquaintances of the man told investigators "that this is exactly what he wanted, a shootout with police."

Police say the standoff began about 4:30 p.m. Monday after the man killed 40-year-old Amanda Kerns and seriously wounded a man whose name hasn't been released.

___

2:10 p.m.

Authorities say an Indiana State Police tactical team has shot and killed a man suspected of killing a woman and wounding someone else, ending a standoff on its second day.

State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says the suspect died at the scene in Terre Haute, a city about 70 miles west of Indianapolis. His name hasn't been released.

The standoff ended shortly after noon Tuesday, or nearly 20 hours after it started.

Police say the man killed a 40-year-old woman and wounded someone else in a Terre Haute home and then fled to another home about 2 miles away where authorities caught up to him.

___

10:15 a.m.

A police standoff has entered its second day outside of a western Indiana home where a man suspected of shooting two people is holed up.

The standoff began Monday after authorities say the man fled after fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman and seriously wounding another person inside of a home in Terre Haute, which is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

Terre Haute officers tracked down the suspect to a home about 2 miles away and surrounded it about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect was still holed up there Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman, Officer Ryan Adamson, says the suspect has fired at police but hasn't hit anyone. He says two SWAT teams that kept watch on the house overnight were being relieved Tuesday morning by State Police.

___

This story has been corrected throughout to show the slain woman was 40, not 29.