Latest survey shows above average snowpack for second straight season, DWR says

Apr. 2—An April snow survey conducted Tuesday at Phillips Station showed that for the second straight season, snowpack levels were above average and could provide more water for the state's reservoirs in the coming months, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) said.

On Tuesday, the fourth measurement of the season took place at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada in El Dorado County. That measurement recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for that location, officials said. The snow water equivalent measurement is a "key component of DWR's water supply forecast."

Late last month, DWR said there would be a second increase in the State Water Project allocation forecast for 2024, doubling the amount that was announced in February. Officials previously said the newly announced forecasted water allocation was 30% of requested supplies, up from the 15% announced in the previous month.

The allocation forecast was increased after taking into consideration snow survey measurements and data up until March 1 and spring runoff forecasts, the Appeal previously reported.

DWR officials said the April measurement is "critical for water managers" because it is considered the "peak snowpack for the season and marks the transition to spring snowmelt into the state's rivers and reservoirs." According to electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout California, the statewide snowpack's snow water equivalent is 28.6 inches, or 110% of the April 1 average. Officials said this is a significant improvement from just 28% of average on Jan. 1.

DWR said moving forward the focus will shift to forecasting spring snowmelt runoff and capturing as much water as possible for future use.

"It's great news that the snowpack was able to catch up in March from a dry start this year. This water year shows once again how our climate is shifting, and how we can swing from dry to wet conditions within a season," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. "These swings make it crucial to maintain conservation while managing the runoff. Variable climate conditions could result in less water runoff into our reservoirs. 100% snowpack does not mean 100% runoff. Capturing and storing what we can in wetter years for drier times remains a key priority."

Officials said reservoirs in California "remain in good shape" and credited efforts to capture and store as much water as possible from record storms in 2023 and again this season.

At Lake Oroville, the State Water Project has increased storage by 700,000 acre-feet since Jan. 1. The San Luis Reservoir has increased storage by 154,000 acre-feet. DWR said reservoir levels are currently at 116% of average statewide.

Officials warned that challenges are still ahead as spring runoff begins and dry weather and soot and ash from burn scars accelerate snowmelt. Other factors also could result in below average spring runoff, which could ultimately impact water availability.

"California has had two years of relatively positive water conditions, but that is no reason to let our guard down now," Dr. Michael Anderson, state climatologist with DWR, said in a statement. "With three record-setting multi-year droughts in the last 15 years and warmer temperatures, a well above average snowpack is needed to reach average runoff. The wild swings from dry to wet that make up today's water years make it important to maintain conservation while managing the runoff we do receive. Our water years moving forward will see more extreme dry times interrupted by very wet periods like we saw this winter."

Also on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the release of the California Water Plan Update 2023.

"The Water Plan Update sets forth a vision for all Californians to benefit from water resources that are sustainable, resilient to climate change and achieves equity for all communities and benefits the environment," officials said. "... The plan focuses on key issues including addressing climate urgency, strengthening watershed resilience, and achieving equity in water management. As part of the state's climate adaptation efforts, over the past two years, California has worked with local groundwater agencies and state and federal partners to capture as much water as possible to prepare for the next drought."

Officials said that in 2023, more than 1.2 million acre-feet of groundwater recharge was permitted by state agencies, with nearly 400,000 acre-feet of flood water recharged using executive orders issued by Newsom.