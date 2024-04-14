Latest super load on the move: Traffic delays expected on Sunday, April 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The fifth of nearly two dozen super loads moving across Ohio roadways is set to cause traffic delays Sunday on its trip to Intel.

Since March, multiple oversized loads have been transported from a dock on the Ohio River near Manchester in Adams County to either Freepoint Eco-Systems recycling facility near Hebron or Intel’s Ohio One plant in New Albany. On Friday, the current shipment arrived at Rickenbacker Parkway, pausing its trip until Sunday.

Report confirms delayed timeline for Intel facility in New Albany

This load, a kiln, weighs 549,000 pounds and measures at 21 feet tall, 18 feet wide, and just over 172 feet long. It will arrive at its destination Sunday after traveling along the following route:

Departure at 7 a.m.

Travel North on Rickenbacker Parkway North to Alum Creek Drive

Travel North on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

Travel East on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

Travel North on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive South

Travel East on Green Point Drive South to Saltzgaber Road

Travel South on Saltzgaber Road to State Route 317

Travel North in the Southbound Lanes on State Route 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road East

Travel East on Bixby Road to U.S. Route 33

Travel East in the Westbound lanes of U.S. Route 33 to the Gender Road Southbound to U.S. Route 33 Westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road Southbound to U.S. Route 33 Westbound ramp

Take State Route 674/Gender Road North to Brice Road

Take Brice Road North to the intersection with Tussing Road/State Route 204 in Columbus

Travel East on Tussing Road/State Route 204 East to State Route 310

Travel North on State Route 310 to US Route 40 in Etna

Travel East on U.S. Route 40 to State Route 79 in Hebron

Travel the wrong way on the State Route 79 Southbound off ramp to U.S. Route 40

Travel North in the Southbound lanes on State Route 79 to O’Neill Drive

Travel East on O’Neill Drive to Milliken Drive

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.